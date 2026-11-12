Don’t Wait Twenty Years, Fund the Fight

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As we come into the end-of-year giving season, please keep the McCullough Foundation at the top of your list for tax-deductible charitable donations. The Foundation has generated a long list of accomplishments and is out in the peer-reviewed literature and the national media every day thanks to your support.

Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis (1818–1865) was a Hungarian physician and obstetrician widely recognized as an early pioneer of antiseptic procedures and hand hygiene. Known as the "savior of mothers," he discovered that hand disinfection in obstetrical clinics drastically reduced the incidence of fatal puerperal (childbed) fever. When he called out other doctors for NOT washing their hands, he was castigated, cancelled, tarnished, and later died. This is analogous to the McCullough Foundation and our followers exposing the ongoing dangers of mRNA vaccination. Please support us!

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation