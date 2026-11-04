FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)

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Vaccine Injured US Senate Minority has Just Flipped

US House of Representatives and Senate turn blue in disappointing loss for Republicans; what does that mean for the health freedom movement?
Peter A McCullough, MD, MPH's avatar
Peter A McCullough, MD, MPH

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief segment from the NEWSMAX the Finnerty Files on midterm election eve. The following day a sweeping midterm result will undoubtedly change the calculus for health freedom interests. Will this be good or bad for MAHA? On Focal Points we will be exploring this over the next several weeks. In the meantime, we are advising that if any administration ignores the concerns of the citizenry on issues of health sovereignty, they are likely to pay a price at the ballot box.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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