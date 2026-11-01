How Localized Stem Cell Injections Are Used for Orthopedic Injuries

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

For six months my wife has suffered with a limited partial tear of the supraspinatus tendon of the right shoulder. It is natural to consider more exotic remedies after months of creams, therapies, cupping, dry-needling, and a series of doctors.

So I decided to get educated on the orthopedic applications of stem cells by Dr. Dr Emad Guirguis of ZignaGenix is a company that specializes in regenerative medicine and advanced mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy. Headquartered with administrative and consultation services in San Diego, California, has its primary clinical and laboratory facilities located in Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, and Cancún, Mexico.