NFL Players Association Calls for “Full Investigation” of Hurts’s Venous Thromboembolism

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please see this brief segment on FINNERTY shown during prime time where I am joined by former NFL player Jack Brewer with host Rob Finnerty. We all agreed Hurts’ risks started with COVID-19 vaccination in 2021 and possibly with two occult cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection over the pandemic years. I additionally would not be surprised if Hurts genetic thrombophilia panel is positive as well.

The key clinical issue that in a vaccinated patient, a superficial venous thrombosis should always be a call to look for a larger deeper thrombus and the possibility it has already traveled to the lungs in the form of pulmonary emboli.

I am suspicious at the time they discovered the superficial clot in the Eagles quarterback, the larger thrombus had already shot to the lungs. Did he play with the leg clot and pulmonary emboli? When did they get the CT pulmonary angiogram? How promptly was he anticoagulated? Have they begun McCullough Protocol Base Spike Detoxification? Did they order the COVID-19 antibody test for quantitative antibodies to the Spike protein? Genetic panel? All of this will be up to two independent physician-investigators as the the inquiry begins over the next few months.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

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