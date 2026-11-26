By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief health segment clip from American Sunrise with Dr Gina Loudon. Her opener on laboratory derived meat is a strong call to research your meat sources and go natural if at all possible. I have a few additional comments regarding how to navigate in this holiday time with our concurrent, rolling polycrisis. A polycrisis occurs when multiple crises—such as economic instability, biohazards, geopolitical conflict, and technological disruption—happen at the same time and interact in ways that amplify one another, creating harm greater than the sum of the individual problems.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company