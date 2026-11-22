By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

What is the strategic thinking going on inside the MAHA Coalition? I asked an insider for the scoop.

🎙️ The Setup

A ~47-minute Focal Points episode with Dr. Peter McCullough hosting Patriek Karayil, introduced as a rare creature: a Washington insider who talks like an outsider. Karayil’s self-described résumé — engineering at Arizona State, business at MIT, roughly 20 years in the private sector holding nearly every C-level seat except CEO, then a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow stint (2022–23) helping stand up ARPA-H, followed by work on a MAHA 100-day plan for Secretary Kennedy, a directorship at the MAHA Institute, and now a strategic advisor role in the Office of the Secretary at HHS on a contracting basis. He’s inside the tent but proved his independence by getting terminated from YouTube and Facebook for his Health Briefing series, which is precisely the insider-outsider tension McCullough wants to probe.