Fanchon “Free One” Stinger: Shining Light Overcomes Darkness

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long format studio podcast hosted by Ms Fanchon (French for “free one”) Stinger on her show The Good News carried on YouTube and ODX.TV. Stinger spent nearly 30 years in broadcast news before retiring from local television in May 2022. She served for 12 years as the main evening news anchor at FOX 59 in Indianapolis, where she also executive-produced and reported the Community Hero series. Earlier in her career, she worked for 11 years as an anchor, reporter, and investigative specialist at FOX 2 Detroit. Following her departure from local news, she transitioned to national television, co-hosting Morning on Merit Street for Merit Street Media and hosting PBR Now on Pluto TV and the Cowboy Channel. She has also appeared in films and television projects, including the 2018 film God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness.[1, 2, 3] Stinger is a University of Michigan honors graduate with dual degrees in English and communications, Stinger has earned 15 Emmy Awards and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General’s Integrity Award.

Inspired by childhood summers on her grandparents’ farm, Stinger made history in 2021 by becoming the first Black woman to own bucking bulls in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) circuit, owning bulls named Stinger and LilHott. Based in Fort Worth, Texas, she founded and serves as CEO of Grit and Grace Nation, a nonprofit organization that uses Western lifestyle and bull riding metaphors to mentor young women and build leadership skills.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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