Medical Freedom Fallout from the Midterm Shellacking

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief response to the results of the November 4, 2026, where Democrats won control of both the House and the Senate in a landslide “shellacking” in the midterm elections, dealing a major political rebuke to President Donald Trump and the Republican Party. But issues of concern for the medical freedom movement and MAHA were barely raised in campaigns. Could this have played a role in the political collapse? Dr McCullough reacts to conservative former White House correspondent John Solomon.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company