Millions of Children Are About to Fill Their Halloween Bags With Arsenic-Contaminated Candy

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

As millions of American children prepare to go trick-or-treating this Halloween, troubling findings from the Florida Department of Health are raising serious concerns about toxic contaminants in some of the nation’s most recognizable candy brands.

Through its Healthy Florida First initiative, Florida tested 46 popular candy products and reported detectable arsenic in 28—over 60% of those tested:

I joined Finnerty on NEWSMAX to discuss these alarming findings and the potential health risks associated with arsenic exposure, particularly among children. Dr. Kelly Victory also joined the discussion to explain how arsenic can enter candy through contaminated ingredients and food-processing practices.

Inorganic arsenic is an established human carcinogen and a systemic toxicant capable of damaging multiple organ systems, including the brain, heart, liver, kidneys, and nervous system.

Particularly concerning are Florida’s extraordinarily low estimated annual consumption limits for certain candies.

How Much Candy Can Children Consume Per Year?

According to Florida’s published calculations, the following are the approximate annual consumption amounts for children before exceeding the state’s estimated arsenic exposure safety limit:

⚠️ Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme: 1.2 bars per year

⚠️ Kit Kat: 2.4 pieces per year

⚠️ Snickers: 2.4 pieces per year

⚠️ 3 Musketeers: 2.4 pieces per year

⚠️ SweeTarts Ropes: 3 ropes per year

⚠️ Laffy Taffy Banana: 4 pieces per year

⚠️ Twizzlers Strawberry: 4 pieces per year

⚠️ Jolly Rancher Sour Apple: 6 pieces per year

⚠️ Jolly Rancher Strawberry: 6 pieces per year

⚠️ Twizzlers Cherry: 8 pieces per year

⚠️ Tootsie Rolls: 8 pieces per year

⚠️ Tootsie Roll Vanilla: 8 pieces per year

⚠️ Tootsie Fruit Chew Lime: 8 pieces per year

⚠️ Swedish Fish: 8 pieces per year

⚠️ Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers: 12 pieces per year

⚠️ Sour Patch Kids Watermelon: 12 pieces per year

⚠️ Dots: 12 pieces per year

⚠️ Black Forest Gummy Bears: 16 pieces per year

⚠️ Twizzlers Watermelon: 18 pieces per year

⚠️ Sour Patch Kids Tropical: 18 pieces per year

⚠️ Nerds Gummy Clusters: 24 pieces per year

⚠️ Sour Patch Kids Original: 36 pieces per year

⚠️ SweeTarts Original: 48 pieces per year

⚠️ Original Skittles: 48 pieces per year

⚠️ Nerds Grape: 96 individual pieces per year

⚠️ Nerds Strawberry: 96 individual pieces per year

⚠️ SmartSweets Caramel: 1 bag per year

⚠️ SmartSweets Sweet Fish: 1 bag per year

Which Candies Had No Arsenic Detected?

Thankfully, several recognizable candies had no arsenic detected in the tested samples, including:

✅ Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

✅ Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

✅ M&M’s

✅ Twix

✅ Milky Way

✅ Whoppers

Conclusion

It is deeply concerning that arsenic, a toxic element whose inorganic forms are established human carcinogens, was detected in so many popular candies consumed by children.

With Halloween approaching, parents would be well advised to avoid the specific candy products flagged in Florida’s testing until their arsenic levels and potential health risks are independently clarified.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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