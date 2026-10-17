Will the NIH Vaccine Injury Clinic Confront the Wuhan Spike Protein as Root Cause?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Will the new National Institutes of Health Vaccine Injury clinic finally begin to study the Spike protein as the cause of COVID-19 vaccine injury syndromes? With long-COVID, the NIH approach was a disaster because more Spike protein was loaded into the body with their projects causing adverse events and making long-COVID worse. Please enjoy this brief news update from Victory News Tonight hosted by Fior Hernandez and Mike Garafolo shot October 12, 2026.

🧬 NIH-Yale COVID-19 Recovery Vaccine Study

NCT04895189 was a prospective study that enrolled people who already had Long COVID and had not yet been vaccinated, then followed them through vaccination to see what happened to their symptoms and immune profiles.

Funding: The published work credits the Yale-Mayo Clinic Center of Excellence in Regulatory Science and Innovation (CERSI) — an FDA grant (U01FD005938) — plus the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. Two of the named investigators (Jaycox, Takahashi, Bhattacharjee) received Yale research support from the FDA for that center.

Design: Observational, unblinded, no concurrent controls (the authors say they omitted controls “for ethical reasons”)

They screened 429 and got 16 . The study was terminated early because almost nobody with Long COVID was still vaccine-naïve by then.

What they measured: Symptoms before and at 2, 6, and 12 weeks after the first dose; plus antibody, T-cell, and cytokine panels, no measurement of Spike protein.

One out of sixteen participants was hospitalized with chest pain and myocarditis three days after the first dose — and again after the second.

This is example of the disastrous approach the NIH has funded through the course of the pandemic. Think about the findings: they could not find unvaccinated patients with long-COVID. Of the 16 patients with long-COVID who took shots, one of them got myocarditis after each dose. This comports with what I see in my clinical practice.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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