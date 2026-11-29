By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this summary from Tamara Ugolini of Rebel News at the Health Under Fire event in Toronto. Tamara is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making. The event was led by Dr Conrad Vine and very well attended.

Once the news feeds were out, the host institution clamped down and demanded a take-down of all social media posts citing the location of the event in an attempt to restrict it’s reach. When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine debacle, censorship remains strong as major institutions skirt accountability for what has happened.

The McCullough Foundation has been a sledgehammer of truth during this time. Please be sure to continue your support for our efforts in breaking the institutional grip of silence.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation