By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I caught up with independent health freedom and political journalist Shannon Joy on implications of the “blue wave” at the US midterm elections. Trump’s campaign slogan “pretend I am on the ballot” will go down in history as one of the worst political strategies of all time. To put an unpopular president out on the campaign trail must have been questioned by someone inside the beltway.

McCullough’s half hour breaks into two halves that are really one argument: the blue wave was the bill coming due for MAHA’s two years of unkept promises, and the proof is that the same machinery is now rolling out Moderna’s mRNA flu shot with the same liability shields and the same distribution model. Shannon Joy then builds a wider frame around it in the back half of the show.

🏈 The Autopsy: “Obliterated,” and Nobody’s Owning It

McCullough opens with the football analogy and doesn’t let go of it. The Republicans were “obliterated” — his word, borrowed from Trump — and in his framing the fans don’t owe anyone an explanation. The coach and the key players do—mainly Trump is responsible.

His central grievance: no one at the top, namely Trump, has stood up and said we lost, here’s what we did wrong, here’s how we fix it.

Instead he describes a cover-and-blame operation — Trump’s deflection onto Susie Wiles, onto the losing candidates Trump supported just a few days earlier calling them “losers” and “RINOS.”

His read on Trump personally is blunt: Trump never apologized for lockdowns, never apologized for Operation Warp Speed, called himself “the father of the vaccine,” handed Fauci a commendation on the way out, and continued Biden’s policies the way Biden continued his. So hope was never vested in Trump. It was vested in RFK Jr., Bhattacharya at NIH, and the MAHA bench. His verdict on that: “they never got in the game.”

🎯 The Two Failures: Priorities and Execution

McCullough separates the collapse into what MAHA chose to do and how it did it.

Where the money and the policy actually went:

U.S. budget was $4.4 trillion in 2019 , went to $6.6 trillion with COVID — a ~50% jump overnight — continued under Biden, and is now $7.7 trillion under the current spending bill.

The administration bought billions in unwanted mRNA boosters ; he estimates, via the McCullough Foundation, a 2026 5% adult uptake . Money down the drain in his telling.

On vaccines, he says Biden and Trump are in complete agreement, and the blue wave is being answered with more spending.

What he says should have happened on day one:

Pull every COVID-19 vaccine off the market — the mRNA products and Novavax. Ban all vaccine mandates — school, employment, military, sports. Rescind the 1986 Vaccine Injury Compensation Act. Get vaccine and pharmaceutical advertising off television, as nearly every other Western country already does. Fund real NIH research into spike protein injury, autism, and the childhood chronic disease epidemic.

Instead, he says, the energy went to food dyes and a cooking show — “distracted categories.” The coalition dissolved around the vacuum, and in his words “corruption now on steroids” replaced the $5–15 million Biden-era scandals with tens of billions of Trump family grift.

👥 The Means Family and the Man Behind the Curtain

This is the most pointed part of the interview.

McCullough says the major media figures believe Calley Means or his sister Paula “Casey” Means was the architect of MAHA; he disagrees.

His pick for the real power player is the father, Grady Means, described as an old Rockefeller consultant — “the one who’s positioned his children,” never on camera, “directing everything we’re seeing in healthcare and the vaccines.”

The Means kids are, in his telling, grossly underqualified — and he’s glad both are out of Washington. He calls the family “discredited” and “exposed.”

On RFK Jr.: “RFK clearly prizes his job more than he does the American people,” wants to be able to say he held the chair for four years — and McCullough predicts House impeachment, Senate acquittal, alongside possible articles against Hegseth and Trump.

📊 The Numbers They Put on the Table

Americans for Health Freedom — Jon Fleetwood analysis — found roughly 70% of candidates with medical freedom in their platform won, versus about 30% for those without.

Mary Talley Bowden’s “MAHA Empire” two-parter: about $100 million steered into organizations and subsidiaries under the MAHA trademark, which RFK himself holds. Her read, which McCullough relays, is that RFK will run again in 2028 .

Edward Dowd’s exit-poll analysis — ranked issues: 1) economy and inflation, 2) the Middle East and fighting Israel’s war in Iran, 3) the Epstein files, 4) the MAHA betrayals.

Republicans turned out — and voted against Republicans. That’s the finding McCullough treats as fatal for the party as constituted.

Texas: about 40% turnout, and roughly nine of ten votes cast early — making the late attack-ad spending worthless.

💉 mFlusiva: The Payoff of the Failure

The link McCullough draws is direct — the failure to pull mRNA is why Moderna’s mRNA influenza vaccine exists in the market at all.

He cites an analysis in the Journal of Independent Medicine with Nicolas Hulscher and John Catanzaro : harms of the genetic flu shot “far outweigh the benefits.”

The flu math he says he gives patients: ~4% chance of getting flu per season; a flu shot maybe takes it to 3%.

Four FDA-approved influenza drugs exist; the best he names as a single 40 mg dose of Xofluza . “Problem solved.”

He reports a baby accidentally given an mRNA influenza vaccine who died , says the McCullough Foundation analysis went to RFK and Trump, and that the CDC pulled it from its recommended-use list .

He suspects Moderna’s commercial sales would collapse without government purchase propping up revenue, and notes Moderna sitting in major index funds.

Shannon’s summation of the Foundation’s reanalysis of the FDA trial data:

On disclosure, he’s concrete: nurses and medical assistants administer these, doctors usually aren’t in the room, brands aren’t volunteered. Ask what brand, ask specifically not to get the Moderna mRNA product — and his own stated conclusion is to decline influenza vaccination altogether.

🕸️ Shannon’s Wider Frame

Her overlay is where the show goes past health policy.

She describes a backroom alliance brokered by Jared Kushner and incoming Speaker Hakeem Jeffries months before the wave, anticipated the Republican collapse and worked to shore up continued support for Israel and to protect the Trump administration from serious attempts at impeachment or prosecution over corruption charges.

The consequence she expects: fast-tracked mRNA expansion, liability protection extended to glyphosate and the AI sector .

Epstein: the 416–1 vote against release, referrals ignored, Todd Blanche at DOJ not releasing files and not appointing a special prosecutor for Fauci, and Brook Jackson’s Pfizer case dismissed — she reads the Trump controlled DOJ as hostile to transparency and to health freedom alike.

Foreign policy: AIPAC’s grip on House seats, Israel First Agenda, and a warning about limited nuclear use in Iran.

The Polycrisis: Operation Fortress, the FAA ground stop, Chase, Microsoft, UAL outages, United’s system failure, the NSA network story, the DC dirty-bomb chatter — “calls are coming from inside the house,” and the fear itself is the weapon.

🔮 What’s Actually Being Predicted

RFK Jr. impeached by the House, acquitted by the Senate.

RFK Jr. running or running mate with Rubio or Vance in 2028.

More mRNA platforms fast-tracked, not fewer.

The Republican Party as a functioning vehicle shattered — “an ash heap of smoldering rubble” in Trump’s image — with a new party forming in the vacuum.

Lathering up threats at home to “justify” more aggressions against Iran

⚖️ Bottom Line

The interview’s real thesis isn’t partisan. It’s that MAHA was a test case for whether the captured institutions can be redirected from inside, and that the test produced a clean answer: the mandates stayed, the liability shield stayed, the advertising stayed, the vaccines stayed — and the mRNA platform got extended to seasonal flu on the way out. The electoral consequence was a rout in which, citizens showed up and voted as if “Trump was on the ballot” and pulled the lever blue.

📝Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company