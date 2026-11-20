By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I appeared on Stinchfield Tonight in response to the “polycrisis” brewing in America. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance have had long press segments telling America they don’t have anything to worry about. I told Grant Stinchfield one can’t help noticing one event after another impacting our lives.

Complexity theorists Edgar Morin and Anne-Brigitte Kern coined the concept of “polycrisis” in the 1990s, and it was later adopted in European policy circles and popularized in contemporary economic commentary by historian Adam Tooze. The World Economic Forum (WEF) uses the term polycrisis to describe multiple interconnected global risks that compound one another, creating a total impact greater than the sum of individual crises. The term gained major traction at the WEF’s 2023 Annual Meeting in Davos and in the Global Risks Report 2023 (18th edition), which highlighted short-term cost-of-living pressures alongside long-term environmental threats. The WEF Global Risks Report 2026 (21st edition)—pushes a fearful competitive order marked by armed conflict, geo-economic tools, societal fragmentation, rapid technological change, and environmental decline creating cascading knock-on effects. AI cyber attacks appear at the top today.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

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