Dr Bowden: “if leadership ignores their core MAHA agenda, they ‘will pay a political price’”

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Over the course of the pandemic, most would agree that the right wing parties across the globe have been more aligned with health sovereignty than the left. About a month before the US midterms, Dr Mary Talley Bowden issued an ultimatum to incumbent Republicans including President Trump, who was elected in part because of his union with Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, and the nascent MAHA coalition. Dr. Bowden is the founder of Americans for Health Freedom, a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization. The group’s self-stated mission is to educate the public and representatives to champion individual medical freedom.

In response to the elections, I decided to review what has happened with Dr Bowden on a McCullough Foundation Twitter (X) live stream. Please enjoy these important insights.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation