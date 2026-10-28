The COVID Crisis and Our Government’s Pandemic Response is Being Erased by the Medical Establishment

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update I did with Dr Naomi Wolf on the Daily Clout, Unspoken Podcast. The main point is that the medical establishment wants to forget the pandemic ever happened. No lessons learned conferences, no grand rounds, no inquiry into why so many people are dying now of “natural” or “unknown” causes. Here is the summary.

Dr Naomi Wolf interviews Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company, in a wide-ranging conversation covering medical analysis, institutional critique, pandemic origins, and solutions via the company’s product line.

🧠 The Core Discussion

Neuropsychiatric impact from mRNA vaccines. McCullough explains that mRNA “readily enters the brain” and produces spike protein there, driving neuropsychiatric manifestations. He observes that former President Biden appears to have a neurological complication from six vaccine shots—”a blend of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.” He cites a paper led by Dr. James Thorpe (with Nicholas Hulscher) surveying psychiatric outcomes.

Five COVID-19 vaccine disease state areas. He lays out how spike protein drives harm (or amplifies existing disease) in five areas: cardiovascular (myocarditis, heart failure, cardiac arrest, accelerated atherosclerosis), thrombotic clots (citing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ post-vaccine clot after a minor injury), neurologic (Alzheimer’s, dementia, and—per McCullough Foundation data—amplified autism in children), autoimmune (rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, antiphospholipid syndrome; he cites Megyn Kelly as an autoimmune example and cancer—citing a Hulscher/McCullough/Cantazaro paper describing 35 mechanisms, and the term “turbo cancer” introduced into the literature by Dr. Paul Marik in 2025.

FDA safety window. He testifies that FDA guidance on genetic platforms (mRNA and adenoviral) flags a 5–15 year safety window. Roughly 81% of Americans took at least one shot, ~70% took two; 94% of takers used Pfizer or Moderna. He calls Novavax “the safer alternative” the CDC never featured.

COVID itself is dangerous too. The spike protein persists in the body ~2 years post-infection (citing Bruce Patterson/Incell DX data). He cites Lt. Col. Tom Haviland’s embalmer reports that ~a quarter of bodies show large clots that won’t drain normally.

“Shedding.” He explains that spike-laden exosomes have been identified in breath, breast milk, and ejaculate—most studied within ~6 months of vaccination—and discusses IgG subclass switching and immune re-challenge, including the mechanism by which exposure can make people feel unwell when antibodies miss their target. Wolf mentions the Israel anecdote of Orthodox women seeking rabbinic guidance to avoid intimacy with vaccinated husbands, and the observation that “unvaccinated sperm will be like gold.”

🔬 Pandemic Origins & Institutional Analysis

Bioweapon framework. McCullough concludes SARS-CoV-2 is a bioweapon (citing Christine Farkas in Military Medicine), argues the West violated the Bioweapons Treaty, and explains why intelligence-community constraints limit how far congressional probes can go. He discusses Ralph Baric’s gain-of-function papers (Menachery et al., Nature Medicine and PNAS), Peter Daszak/EcoHealth Alliance, and Stéphane Bancel’s bioMérieux link to the Wuhan biosecurity annex. He flags DARPA’s 2012 “ADEPT P3” program and Event 201 (Nov 2019, Johns Hopkins, Gates-funded) as evidence of advance planning.

Medical establishment “whitewashing.” McCullough reports zero grand-rounds invitations since the pandemic began, and CME agendas omitting COVID/vaccines entirely. He recounts a Mayo Clinic patient whose clot was dismissed as unrelated to infection, explaining institutions avoid the topic because conceding spike from infection causes clots would force admitting vaccine harms.

The Netherlands trial. Wolf calls the Bill Gates trial “theater”; McCullough agrees it’s “theater but not intentional deception,” pointing to Albert Bourla’s induction into the National Academy of Sciences as evidence of “vast corruption.”

🏛️ Bureaucracy & Fiscal Critique

McCullough argues the CDC (12,000 employees, $9B budget, no clinics/hospitals) could operate with under 1,000 staff and under $1B. Wolf compares healthcare systems to “giant sponges” for tax dollars, citing Oregon nonprofits profiting off the homelessness industry—which McCullough frames as “perverse incentives.” They lament the $42T debt and the absence of fiscal-responsibility campaigning ahead of the midterms.

💊 Solutions & Product Offerings from The Wellness Company

Memberships: highest tier “just under $100/month”—free prescriptions (no co-pay), 2 supplement bottles/month, 24/7 telemedicine; pitched as “secondary insurance.”

Appetite: botanical GLP-1 stimulant, non-injectable alternative to weight-loss injections.

Zeus: botanical testosterone support for men.

Supply-chain assurances: The Wellness Company controls it’s pharmacies, U.S. manufacturing, “insulation” from geopolitical drug shortages.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints