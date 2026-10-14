The Annual Influenza Injection: Who Really Profits When 40% of America Lines Up

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this update from the John Fredericks Show. He made me realize what a cash cow the annual influenza vaccine must be for the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex.

💉 The Influenza Vaccine Business: Brands, Prices, and the Money Behind the Needle

Roughly 40% of Americans rolling up a sleeve means somewhere in the neighborhood of 130–135 million doses moving through the U.S. market in a season. That’s not a public health program with a marketing budget. That’s a product line, and a lucrative one.

🏭 Vaccine Oligopoly

The U.S. flu market is essentially a four-player oligopoly:

Sanofi — Fluzone, Fluzone High-Dose (for 65+), and the multi-dose vials that anchor institutional purchasing

CSL Seqirus — Flucelvax (cell-based) and the legacy egg-based Afluria, which the company is now sunsetting

GSK — Fluarix and FluLaval

AstraZeneca — FluMist, the nasal spray, and the only real non-injection option at scale

That’s it. Four companies. No meaningful independent competition, no transparent price discovery, and a purchasing structure where a handful of distributors and government contracts set the terms for everyone.

💵 What It Costs

Prices vary wildly depending on channel — private list price, distributor contract, government bulk purchase — which is exactly how you keep the real numbers murky.

Egg-based standard trivalent/quadrivalent : roughly $20–$21 per dose at list

Flucelvax (cell-based) : $43.54 per dose list price for 2026/27 — a deliberate premium positioning

Fluzone High-Dose : sits above standard pricing, marketed on the “stronger immune response” angle for the 65+ cohort

FluMist: priced in the standard range but with the convenience premium baked in

Note the pattern: the industry has been retiring cheap egg-based products and pushing cell-based and adjuvanted alternatives at double the price. CSL is literally discontinuing Afluria while expanding Flucelvax. That’s not a scientific necessity. Is that medical progress or margin engineering?

📈 The Revenue Picture

Here’s where it gets interesting.

U.S. market value : roughly $2.98 billion for the 2025 season, projected toward $5.45 billion by 2030 on base-case modeling

Global market : around $9 billion in 2025, forecast to $12–13 billion by 2030–2032

Sanofi’s U.S. flu revenue alone : approximately $1.54 billion in the 2025/26 season

CSL Seqirus: over $1 billion in U.S. revenue

So of that ~$3 billion U.S. pie, two companies take the overwhelming majority. The “40% uptake” figure isn’t a public health target — it’s a revenue floor that manufacturers lobby, market, and contract to protect.

🔍 What the Numbers Don’t Tell You

A few things worth sitting with:

Volume fell, value rose. Distributed doses dropped from ~145 million to ~132 million — yet aggregate revenue held or grew. That’s pricing power, not demand. The mRNA push is next. GSK is advancing a dual-antigen mRNA flu candidate into Phase 3. Moderna already has one marketed. The next price tier is being built right now. Liability architecture. The U.S. government’s vaccine injury compensation system means manufacturers carry minimal product liability exposure. The risk is socialized; the revenue is privatized. That asymmetry is the core of the business model. Forecast accuracy is a feature, not a bug. Strains are selected months ahead based on surveillance data, and effectiveness varies season to season — but the revenue doesn’t vary with effectiveness. That’s the tell.

🧾 Bottom Line

The influenza vaccine market is a $3 billion U.S. business and a $9–13 billion global one, controlled by four companies, increasingly priced upward through product substitution, and underwritten by government purchasing and liability protection. The “40% uptake” expectation isn’t just epidemiology — it’s a sales target dressed as a public health campaign, and the companies behind it have every incentive to keep the number climbing.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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