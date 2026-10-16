The Generation Struggling to Have Children: A Crisis Decades in the Making

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It was a great pleasure to join for the first time, dynamic media host Ben Swann. Ben Swann is an American investigative journalist, former television news anchor, and media commentator known for his alternative "Reality Check" news segments and later independent digital media projects.

🧬 Summary: Ben Swann & Dr. Peter McCullough on America’s Fertility Decline

The interview frames falling fertility as a global crisis with multiple converging causes, closing with a segment on COVID-era vaccination and reproductive health.

📉 The Demographic Picture

Global fertility fell from roughly 3.3 children per woman in 1990 to about 2.25 by 2024 — a decline near 32% .

More than half the world’s countries are now below the ~ 2.1 replacement threshold.

U.S. fertility dropped from about 2.12 in 2007 to 1.6 by 2024 (roughly 25%), with births falling another ~1% in 2025 to about 3.6 million .

The trend spans South Korea, Europe, Thailand, Mexico, and Latin America.

🏠 Why Families Are Shrinking

Swann lays out the conventional drivers:

Later marriage and parenthood

More women pursuing careers and financial independence

Expanded contraception and abortion

A culture emphasizing individual freedom over family life

Cost: housing, childcare, and healthcare

A 2025 UN Population Fund survey found financial barriers among the biggest obstacles to people having the number of children they want.

🌐 The Immigration Debate

Some legislators argue immigration offsets shrinking workforces.

Critics question whether mass immigration substitutes for helping young families, especially when public spending goes to migrant housing and services rather than family support.

Concerns are raised about pressure on housing, infrastructure, and public services.

⚗️ Infertility and Reproductive Health

Secretary Bobby Kennedy is cited on declining reproductive health:

Teenage boys with roughly half the testosterone and sperm counts of men in their 60s

Girls entering puberty years earlier than in prior generations

The segment notes the fertility treatment industry generating an estimated $5.8 billion in 2023, with a single IVF round costing $15,000–$25,000.

Factors examined include intensifying childhood obesity, unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, environmental toxins, and endocrine/hormonal disruptors. The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in an additional threat to both male and female fecundity.

💉 The Vaccine Segment

McCullough and Swann discuss COVID-19 vaccination and fertility:

Viral Spike protein detected in ejaculate

COVID-19 vaccination temporarily drops sperm count and motility

Multiple large studies showing menstrual disruption

Preclinical mammalian studies showing reduced egg reserve

A clinical paper by Manniche and colleagues describing a “fertility cliff” — fertility falling among the vaccinated in 2021 while unvaccinated rates held steady

Papers by Thorpe and colleagues on increased fetal loss: first-trimester miscarriage, second-trimester stillbirth, and third-trimester premature delivery or infant/maternal death

Pregnant women and women of childbearing potential were excluded from the original trials , then broadly vaccinated after rollout

McCullough notes the CDC recorded that at the peak, 60% of pregnant women had been vaccinated before or during pregnancy

McCullough mentions spike detoxification approaches — nattokinase and bromelain — while stating plainly that the long-term reproductive effects are not yet known.

🧭 Closing Question

The interview poses the central paradox: after decades of official warnings about overpopulation — including Bill Gates’ remark about vaccines potentially lowering population growth — governments now worry about too few people. The final note is one of cautious hope that humanity can recover its fertility trajectory.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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📚 References