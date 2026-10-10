Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev Lifts Plague Quarantine Restrictions

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As we recorded this news segment, Russian officials lifted the quarantine. Irkutsk Governor Igor Kobzev announced⁠ on Thursday, Oct. 8, that the restrictions had been removed after experts completed preventive measures connected to what authorities described as a fatal case of “community-acquired pneumonia.” It was reported that the Russians conducted nearly 5,000 tests and found no dangerous pathogens. The deceased laboratory scientist, identified by independent Russian media as 28-year-old Darya Shipilova, worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia. She was admitted to the Shelekhov District Hospital on September 29 and died overnight on October 1-2, 2026. She was said to have been vaccinated against Yersinia pestis and reports of broken test tubes and second cases have not been confirmed.

I told John Solomon and Amanda Head that a fully transparent investigation by independent bodies such as the WHO, an autopsy, and then results of difficult to culture pathogens should be disclosed. However, if they were working on a bioweapon, they would be disincentivized to reveal much more.

Given the degree of control Russia has over its public health apparatus and the media, one of the best questions I have had was: “Why are we hearing about this case of ‘community acquired pneumonia’ at all?” Could this be a fear-based campaign to push for plague vaccines? If that is the case, vaccinated Shipilova would not be a great advertisement.

Apparently no second case emerged--that's good news. But "negative" testing for plague is not reassuring at this point. How can Yersinia pestis tests be false negative?



- Omission from Standard Panels: Yersinia pestis is not included on standard commercial multiplex respiratory or pneumonia PCR panels used by US hospitals. A routine sample run through these automated machines will return a negative result for plague.



-Misidentification on Routine Cultures: On standard automated blood or sputum culture systems (like VITEK or MicroScan), Y. pestis grows slowly and is frequently misidentified as other harmless or common Gram-negative rods, such as Pseudomonas, Acinetobacter, or benign Yersinia species. It takes an experienced microbiologist viewing a manual Gram stain (showing characteristic "safety-pin" bipolar rods) to suspect it.



-Antibiotic Masking: If the patient is already on empiric antibiotics (very likely), sputum and blood cultures can be rapidly sterilized, wiping out the chance of a standard culture diagnosis.

It’s entirely possible that Shipilova died of another bioweapon from that lab, for example, Francisella tularensis stated on their website. In a fatal case of pneumonic tularemia, initial blood and sputum cultures are negative because Francisella tularensis is a highly fastidious intracellular bacterium that fails to grow on standard hospital media and is rapidly sterilized by empirical intracellular antibiotics. Antigen testing is negative due to a complete absence of routine commercial antigen assays for this pathogen, while standard respiratory multiplex PCR panels deliberately omit F. tularensis because it is a regulated “Tier 1 Agent” along with anthrax. In the United States, a Tier 1 Select Agent designates a biological pathogen or toxin that presents the highest coercive threat for deliberate misuse and poses a severe risk to public health, national security, and agricultural safety. Consequently, the definitive cause is typically identified post-mortem during an autopsy, where reference laboratories utilize targeted polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays or immunohistochemistry (IHC) on deep, necrotic lung tissue samples where bacterial DNA and proteins remain structurally preserved despite antibiotic use.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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