By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this interview I had with Dr Domenico Mastrangelo, an Italian expert on vaccine safety. Here are his responses to my questions before the show:

1) What motivated you to write the book?

“First of all, thank you, Dr. McCullough, for your courage and for your tireless commitment to scientific truth and medical freedom. Regarding my motivation: although retired since 2022, I remain very active both as an oncologist and as a court-appointed expert in vaccine injury litigation.

In this professional capacity, I frequently encounter court-appointed experts who totally lack specific expertise in vaccinology and immunology. They almost systematically advise judges to reject claims for compensation or damages, by relying on large-cohort clinical studies that suffer from two fundamental flaws:

1. They are never representative of the individual case, as single cases are diluted within the massive aggregate of observed subjects, thus becoming statistically irrelevant.

2. The most prominent cohort studies cited to deny a causal link between pediatric vaccinations and autism are those produced by the “Danish group” from the Statens Serum Institute in Copenhagen, an institution deeply compromised with vaccine manufacturers.

Therefore, seeing the injustice involved in adjudicating cases of children irreparably harmed by vaccines, I decided the time had come to tell the world the truth... if the world is interested in knowing it.

2) Why is the autism crisis important to society?

The autism crisis represents an unprecedented emergency for modern society, not only because of the profound human and emotional toll it inflicts on affected children and their families, but also due to its staggering socio-economic burden on healthcare, educational, and social support systems worldwide.

When an entire generation experiences a sharp, unexplained rise in neurodevelopmental disorders, society faces a moral imperative. Ignoring the root causes of this crisis or dismissing it as a mere artifact of better diagnostics means failing our most vulnerable citizens. Uncovering the truth about the environmental and iatrogenic triggers of autism—including the role of early-life medical interventions—is essential to protecting public health and restoring scientific integrity.

3) Is autism just as big of a problem in the EU as it is in the United States? Yes, the crisis is equally alarming in the European Union, even though reporting standards, diagnostic criteria, and public health transparency can vary significantly across member states. While the United States often captures more global attention due to its litigation data and prevalence tracking, European children are subjected to similarly aggressive and increasingly crowded pediatric vaccination schedules starting from the very first months of life. In many EU countries, infants face an overwhelming burden of antigen and aluminum adjuvants during the most critical window of synaptic development. Because the underlying physiological vulnerability of infants is universal, the sharp surge in neurodevelopmental and autoimmune disorders observed across Europe, directly mirrors the trends seen in the United States, pointing to common, systemic environmental drivers.

4) Please describe the structure and table of contents of your book

“Thank you for the question. The book is structured as a comprehensive, multi-layered scientific investigation that critically evaluates the hypothesis linking vaccine components—specifically aluminum-based adjuvants and the MMR vaccine—to the pathogenesis of autism.

The work is organized into several core thematic sections:

1. Foundations and Aluminum Toxicity: The book begins by establishing the rules of the game (for example, the importance, but also the many weaknesses and flaws of the scientific literature) and defining toxic substances in vaccines. It closely examines how aluminum is introduced via infant vaccination, how it accumulates across various organs and predominantly in the brain, and why it acts as a persistent neurotoxin and immune system disruptor.

2. Neuropathological Mechanisms: A major core of the book explores the specific mechanisms of neurotoxicity. It breaks down how aluminum compromises synaptic plasticity and synaptogenesis, triggers dendritic spine loss and memory impairment, induces chronic neuroinflammation, and disrupts the immune profile and the immune response during the critical first year of life. It reviews postnatal vaccination timing in animal models, critical neurodevelopmental windows, neurotoxic dosage thresholds, and how aluminum induces the production of the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 (IL-6) in the brain, leading to neuroinflammation and subsequent behavioral and cognitive anomalies.

3. Mainstream Disconnect and Clinical Reality: The text addresses why mainstream medical consultants often fail to recognize the clear relationship between aluminum-containing vaccines and autism despite numerous clinical cases.

4. The MMR Vaccine and Safety Concerns: It dedicates rigorous analysis to the administration of the MMR vaccine (which does not contain aluminum, but can also lead to neuroinflammation, as it may cause encephalitis), evaluating the risks associated with incomplete viral attenuation and the consequences of reactivated viral strains.

5. Conflicts of Interest and Ethics in Research: The book investigates conflicts of interest within autism research, examines the ‘Wakefield case’ as an honest physician ‘sacrificed’ on the altar of pharmaceutical business, and highlights criminal and scientific anomalies in studies regarding the vaccine-autism correlation, including a dedicated focus on the ‘Breaking News’ surrounding the arrest of Poul Thorsen, one of the self-styled scientists of the Danish group that have published articles denying any possible relationship between vaccines and autism.

6. Diagnostic Pathways and Autism Industrial Complex: Finally, the volume explores how MMR vaccines aggravate chronic neuroinflammation induced by aluminum-containing adjuvants, details laboratory examinations useful for identifying glial activation and post-vaccinal neuroinflammation and concludes by examining the industrial and systemic framework surrounding autism.

5) What are the major findings?

The book’s primary findings challenge the dogmatic narrative that “the science is settled” regarding vaccine safety:

First, large epidemiological cohort studies are fundamentally unequipped—and often methodologically biased—to detect individual vulnerabilities, genetic susceptibilities, or specific adverse neurological outcomes.

Second, institutional conflicts of interest have severely distorted safety evaluations, protecting commercial interests at the expense of independent scientific inquiry.

Third, clinical observations from medical practice and independent research highlight a plausible biological link between hyper-stimulation of the infant immune system and neurodevelopmental pathology, demanding an immediate overhaul of current pediatric guidelines.

6) What should we do next?

First and foremost, we must restore absolute transparency and methodological rigor to independent scientific research, free from corporate funding and institutional conflicts of interest.

Second, medical regulatory agencies must acknowledge the limitations and biases of past epidemiological claims and commit to conducting genuine, long-term safety studies comparing vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations.

Experimenting with vaccines that do not contain aluminum, to verify the incidence of autism in treated subjects, in comparison with those treated with vaccines containing aluminum, could be the third milestone.

Finally, within the legal and medico-legal spheres, courts must give proper weight to clinical reality and individual case specifics rather than hiding behind generalized, population-level statistics that obscure individual harm.

Only through uncompromised truth and justice can we hope to address and reverse this tragic epidemic.”

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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