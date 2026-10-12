Are Many Western Elites Sadistic Psychopaths?

Shortly before Charlie Kirk was murdered, he had a conversation with Jordan Peterson in which Peterson claimed that about four percent of every society is composed of predatory, parasitic psychopaths.

I thought of this in early 2026 with the partial release of the Epstein Files. The event seemed to provide us with a unique opportunity to usher our overlords into disgraced retirement—something akin to Napoleon’s final exile on the island of Saint Helena—in which they will be limited in their ability to do further harm.

The disclosures provided us with clear evidence that we cannot blindly trust our institutional leaders to represent our interests. The files reminded us that unless our rulers are closely watched and held accountable for the gigantic messes they make, such as the 2008 financial crisis and criminal COVID-19 pandemic response, they will continue yielding to the temptation to serve their own interests and those of their elite friends at the expense of everyone else.

Recently I had a conversation with Joseph Sansone, PhD. about his new book, Psychopathic Authoritarianism: A Disease of the Soul. I found it a fascinating book that explores the provocative question: Are many Western elites psychopaths?

Please check out the interview, buy a copy of the book on Amazon by clicking on the cover image below, and share this post with your friends.

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