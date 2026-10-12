Institutional Secrecy Around Laboratory Derived Biological Threats Fuels Public Fear

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please see this brief clip from the Sunday morning edition of Wake Up America Weekend hosted by Bill Spadea. Dr McCullough said the 28-year old Russian scientist, Darya Shipilova, likely died of multi-drug resistant pneumonic plague, tularemia, or anthrax.

In the Soviet and Russian biological-defense system, personnel at high-containment labs (like VECTOR in Koltsovo, or the former Biopreparat network) were historically vaccinated against a defined “especially dangerous infections” (особо опасные инфекции) panel. The standard military/defense-biological set typically covered:

Anthrax (Bacillus anthracis) — live spore vaccine (STI-1 strain) Plague (Yersinia pestis) — live attenuated EV strain Tularemia (Francisella tularensis) — live attenuated vaccine Smallpox (Variola) — vaccinia-based, often a more reactogenic strain for lab staff Botulism — toxoid (pentavalent, covering toxin serotypes A–E)

Thus her fatal pneumonia may have represented a vaccine failure. Because her lab, the Anti-Plague Institute controls all the testing and results reporting, they are likely keeping a lid on what happened. An autopsy should be immediately revealing however, none has been mentioned by lab officials or Potrebnadzor, Russia’s federal public health and consumer rights watchdog agency. Its full name is the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. Dr McCullough at this point Americans can be assured there is no chance of a global pandemic arising from this incident. Yet, many questions remain.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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