By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this book preview with guests Roger and Julie Scott on Roger’s first work: The Picture of Health: Why are Athletes Suddenly Dying. This should be on bookstore shelves in a few months.

Roger A. Scott is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with over 20 years of experience training elite high school, collegiate, professional, and Olympic-level athletes. [1] I met Roger and Julie in person back in 2021 during the height of pandemic fears.

Roger A. Scott is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist with an expansive background training and coaching High School, Collegiate, Professional, and Olympic level athletes from all over the world. This includes athletes from the NCAA, PGA, USTA, MLB, NFL (retired players), and IOC.

These experiences were both in an individual and team environment, highlighted by working privately with younger brother Steve Scott (1996 United States Amateur Runner-up to Tiger Woods), 3 seasons in professional baseball (Chicago White Sox, New York Mets, and Cincinnati Reds), and most recently the Chinese National Speed Skating team (both Long Track and Short Track teams).

In China, he had the opportunity to work with Gold Medal-winning skaters from both the 2014 and 2018 Winter Olympics. Additionally, the opportunity in China created the chance to collaborate daily with coaches from all over the world (China, Korea, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Spain, Russia, Norway, the Netherlands, and the United States). This included 4-time Chinese Winter Olympic Gold Medalist Wang Meng (Speed Skating overall Director) and legendary South Korean Short Track Head Coach Kim Sun-Tae (current Chinese Short Track Head Coach). Remote program/research projects (training video, voiceover & word dictation production, and PowerPoint presentation) were also a part of his contribution to the Speed Skating team and Chinese Olympic Committee.

Roger has a Masters in Health and Human Performance from Indiana State University, as well as attending Florida State University earning his Bachelor of Science. Certifications include NSCA-CSCS, NSCA-RSCC, NASM-PES, Master Trainer in Speed & Agility Development from XPE Sports Academy, as well as a background in Olympic Lifting, Linear Speed/Multi-Directional Movement, Core Strength/Mobility, and Injury Prevention/Corrective Exercise with both FMS (Functional Movement Screen) and Fusionetics (Evidence-Based/Sport-Science Technology/Athlete Injury Prevention).

Upon moving to Atlanta in 2004, he began writing and contributing to both Jezebel Magazine and Atlanta Sports and Fitness Magazine (both of Dickey Publishing), Diamonddirectors.com (C.J. and Kelli Stewart), as well as Livestrong.com (Demand Media Studios).

Working in Physical Therapy oriented settings (Resurgens Orthopaedics and Flexogenix), and as a Junior College Adjunct Instructor set Roger apart from other Strength & Conditioning Coaches as he focuses as a problem-solver and a post-physical therapy functional rehab (return to play) specialist.

Roger has lived in Atlanta for 17 years, originally from Coral Springs, Florida (a suburb of Fort Lauderdale). He and his wife Julie (Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway) live in Cumming, Georgia, just north of Atlanta with their 2 dachshunds, and he has 3 stepsons (Thomas, John, and Jacob).

Finally, Roger was mentored by Juan Carlos Santana (Founder of Institute of Human Performance – Boca Raton, FL), Trung Cao (Minor League Strength & Conditioning Coordinator for both the Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays), Jason Craig, aka Nitro (Minor League Strength & Conditioning Coordinator - New York Mets), and Tony Villani (Founder of XPE Sports – Fort Lauderdale, FL. He has been a senior contributor for SportsEdTV He works for a defense contractor in Georgia at the time of this interview.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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