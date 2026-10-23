Timeline of Medical Care for Jalen Hurts Reveals Important Lessons

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

The NFL Players Association independent investigation of the Hurts case is bound to find breaches in in the standard of care and at the bare minimum, lessons learned for team doctors taking care of COVID-19 vaccinated players even years after the shots.

I told Amanda Head and John Solomon that in my practice I get the pulmonary CT angiogram early even in superficial extremity thrombosis cases because the rate of pulmonary embolism is so high in the vaccinated. It is likely that Hurts played the game in London with a pulmonary embolism in evolution and that could have ended his life.

Prior to his COVID-19 vaccination, Hurts did not show a proclivity towards blood clots. In October 2018, while at Alabama, Hurts suffered a high-ankle sprain that required a surgical procedure known as Tightrope surgery to stabilize his lower leg bones and accelerate recovery. He missed three games during his rehabilitation before returning to action. He obviously did not develop a calf thrombosis back then. Hurts’ recovery set the stage for a memorable comeback in the 2018 SEC Championship game against Georgia, where he replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa to engineer a 35–28 victory. Years later, in February 2023 while playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Hurts underwent a routine follow-up procedure to permanently remove the surgical hardware placed in his ankle during that 2018 operation. Now in October of 2026, his career is threatened by pulmonary embolism. Please enjoy this brief analysis on Real America’s Voice, Just the News, No Noise.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints