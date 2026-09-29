By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

As the fall COVID-19 booster program swings into full force Steve Gruber wanted me to reiterate there is no medical necessity or clinical indication for a seventh booster coding for the XFG variant. My estimates are despite $2 billion taxpayer dollars spent, fewer than 5% of Americans will actually take the shot with the remainder washed down the drain.

📺 Interview Summary: Gruber & Dr. Peter McCullough

Source: Real America’s Voice — “Daybreak,” September 25, 2026 Segment: Steve Gruber interviews Dr. Peter McCullough (Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company)

🎯 Core Claim

Gruber opened by noting Walgreens texted him that the new COVID shot was available to schedule. He said there was “no chance” he’d take it, then asked McCullough whether anyone at any age should get a COVID shot today.

McCullough’s answer: no.

“97% of us have had the infection at least once. We have natural immunity, so there’s no clinical indication, no medical necessity.”

Added continued concerns about accumulating safety data, citing deaths after vaccination and referencing Senate and parliamentary hearings — while arguing what’s missing is action, not evidence.

📢 Political Pressure Angle

McCullough pointed to a letter from Americans for Health Freedom pressing Trump and RFK Jr. to pull the vaccines off the market. Gruber brought up a Toronto Sun op-ed by Nobel nominee Irvin Studin calling for the shots to be banned, heads to roll, and a full inquiry.

McCullough’s reaction: strong piece, but “we need this in the New York Times, the Washington Post.” He noted the pandemic emergency was ended in 2023, yet annual fall shots continue for an illness now “essentially under control.”

🧬 mRNA Platform

Key back-and-forth on the platform itself:

Gruber noted FDA approval of four new mRNA COVID vaccines , and that the technology is now being extended to flu .

McCullough: “the mRNA platform does not look safe.” He cited a McCullough Foundation / Neo7 Bioscience paper he believes influenced RFK and the CDC, and said Moderna’s influenza vaccine was removed from CDC recommendations over side effects.

His point: mRNA persists in the body “at least three and a half years” — “we don’t know what happens as this foreign genetic material accumulates.”

On commercial logic: over $1 billion each for Pfizer and Moderna; his estimate is under 5% of Americans will take them, so most doses get poured down the drain.

🤧 On Flu Shots Generally

Gruber asked whether the traditional flu shot is worth it. McCullough’s answer was blunt:

He took it for years as hospital staff, but says “the studies show, sadly, that it doesn’t work.”

Claims it makes you more likely to get a viral respiratory infection — citing a Cleveland Clinic study by Shrestha et al. showing flu shots “backfire.”

Says protection from a flu shot is well under 50% , and the odds of getting flu in a given year are under 1%.

His preferred approach: early treatment with drugs on hand, not vaccination — “the drugs really don’t work once we’re five days into it.”

🧰 The Commercial Close

The Wellness Company Emergency Medical Kits — emergency medical, contagion, first aid, travel, kids — with a booklet explaining how/when to use each medication.

Framed around preparedness (“if you get caught by a storm”) and early treatment for flu, COVID, RSV.

Gruber’s sign-off: “I think Dr. McCullough is a national treasure.”

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints