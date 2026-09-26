Will Trump and RFK Ignore Their Supporters on mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

At midterms the present administration always gets a re-evaluation from it’s supporters. For Trump and RFK when it comes to public health the sharpest issue is the continued push to vaccinate the population with unsafe, ineffective, genetic vaccines. Please enjoy this issue of American Sunrise hosted by Dr Gina Loudon where we cover this story and much more.

On September 21, 2026, Americans for Health Freedom—led by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden—sent an open letter to President Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., signed by 168 figures including Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr James Thorp, and many more of today’s modern health heroes.

The message was blunt: the MAHA/health-freedom coalition that helped deliver the 2024 election was being stiff-armed. The signatories charged that the administration had rebranded the grassroots demand to pull mRNA products as a fight over “coloring agents in Skittles,” while over 50 million Americans—including 7 million children—received mRNA shots this year and HHS awarded Pfizer $1.24 billion in new contracts.

They demanded six things: ban mRNA/gene-therapy platforms for all vaccines; terminate the PREP Act declaration for COVID shots; recommend Congress repeal the PREP Act entirely; ban direct-to-consumer pharma advertising; end policies enabling medical coercion; and clean out conflicts of interest at CDC, FDA, NIH, and NIAID.

The ultimatum was explicit: deliver these goals or “you will pay a political price”—with the movement fielding its own candidates at the state level and backing challengers and draft bills through the midterms and 2028.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

📝Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints