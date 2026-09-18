Punching Back Hard Against the Heinous Practice of Gender Transition in Minors

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It is an honor to be featured on the cover a new and important book for young parents: Gender Transition in Minors: Evidence, Ethics & Medical Risk. Drawing on peer-reviewed studies, expert testimony, historical context, and emerging clinical concerns, attorney Joey Gilbert explores the corrupt and perverted foundations of modern gender medicine and the questions now being raised about its practice in minors. With contributions and perspectives from physicians and specialists, including Dr. Peter A. McCullough, M.D., MPH, and child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Miriam Grossman, M.D., Gilbert examines the history of gender-transition treatment, the dangers of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgical procedures, the ethical complexities of informed consent in the vulnerable and confused adolescent.

Please enjoy this interview hosted by Dr McCullough with Joey Gilbert who is an American defense attorney, political figure, and three-time national collegiate champion now retired professional boxer based in Nevada. He initially rose to national prominence as a competitor on the inaugural season of the NBC reality boxing show The Contender in 2005. Gilbert punches hard against the heinous practice of transgender medicine and has a child himself to protect. This book is a must for parents who are facing this potential challenge with their children as they approach puberty.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

