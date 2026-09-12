Why Do Pediatricians Blast Babies with Multiple Vaccines on Same Visit?

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

On this segment of Outside the Beltway, John Fredericks asked me a simple question: “Why do pediatricians try to give so many vaccines to a baby on the same visit?” The simple answer is financial incentives by government and private insurance sources of clinic revenue. However, the consequences are enormous. Administering many vaccines at once drives super-inflammation, a dramatic rise in cytokines, and systemic reactions including subclinical encephalitis. Before this practice, rates of autism were low. Gayle DeLong called this the “4:3:1:3:3.” She found the salvos of serial vaccines in childhood were independently associated with autism and a host of neurological problems on a population level.

DeLong G. A positive association found between autism prevalence and childhood vaccination uptake across the U.S. population. J Toxicol Environ Health A. 2011;74(14):903-916. doi:10.1080/15287394.2011.573736.

Specifically, 4:3:1:3:3 meant a child has received:

4 doses of DTaP/DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) vaccine

3 doses of polio vaccine (IPV/OPV)

1 dose of MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine

3 doses of Hib (Haemophilus influenzae type b) vaccine

3 doses of hepatitis B vaccine

In today’s ACIP schedule. The cadence of shots has stepped up:

Current ACIP Childhood Immunization Schedule Through Age 4

The following summarizes the routine ACIP schedule using the earliest recommended ages for administration and assumes influenza vaccine is available during seasonal visits. The count shown reflects the number of vaccine-preventable diseases and therefore antigens exposed to babies, not the number of injections. Before the age of four, by which the vast majority of children are diagnosed with neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism, 32 complex antigens are serially injected into infants and toddlers. This does not include COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, which could be given if the child is considered to have an indication.

Under current CDC guidance, COVID-19 vaccination may be considered beginning at 6 months of age, particularly for infants at increased risk of severe COVID-19. CDC-recognized risk factors include moderate or severe immunocompromise; chronic lung disease (including moderate-to-severe asthma); chronic heart disease; neurologic or neurodevelopmental disorders; diabetes mellitus; obesity; chronic kidney disease; chronic liver disease; blood disorders such as sickle cell disease; genetic, metabolic, or congenital conditions; and medical complexity requiring substantial healthcare support. Prematurity (birth before 37 weeks’ gestation) is also specifically recognized as being associated with increased COVID-19-related hospitalization in children 6-23 months of age. Vaccination may additionally be considered for children with increased exposure risk or when parents and clinicians conclude through shared clinical decision-making that the anticipated benefits outweigh potential risks for the individual child [vaccinewatch.org], [cdc.gov] The American Academy of Pediatrics takes a broader position, recommending COVID-19 vaccination for all infants 6 through 23 months of age who do not have contraindications.

Birth

Hepatitis B

Complex antigens: 1

Hepatitis B [vaccinewatch.org]

2 Months

DTaP

IPV

Hib

Hepatitis B

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV)

Rotavirus

Complex antigens: 8

Diphtheria Tetanus Pertussis Poliomyelitis Haemophilus influenzae type b disease Hepatitis B Pneumococcal disease Rotavirus disease [vaccinewatch.org], [cdc.gov]

6 Months

DTaP

IPV

Hepatitis B

Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

Rotavirus (series-dependent)

Influenza

COVID-19

Complex antigens: 9

Diphtheria Tetanus Pertussis Poliomyelitis Hepatitis B Pneumococcal disease Rotavirus disease Influenza COVID-19 [vaccinewatch.org], [weence.com]

12-15 Months

MMR

Varicella

Hib booster

Pneumococcal booster

Hepatitis A

Influenza

Complex antigens: 8

Measles Mumps Rubella Varicella (chickenpox) Haemophilus influenzae type b disease Pneumococcal disease Hepatitis A Influenza [vaccinewatch.org], [weence.com]

15-18 Months

DTaP booster

Influenza

Complex antigens: 4

Diphtheria Tetanus Pertussis Influenza [vaccinewatch.org]

18-23 Months

Hepatitis A (second dose)

Influenza

Complex antigens: 2

Hepatitis A Influenza [vaccinewatch.org]

Age 4 Years

DTaP booster

IPV booster

MMR booster

Varicella booster

Influenza

Complex antigens: 9

Diphtheria Tetanus Pertussis Poliomyelitis Measles Mumps Rubella Varicella (chickenpox) Influenza [vaccinewatch.org], [weence.com]

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints

DeLong G. A positive association found between autism prevalence and childhood vaccination uptake across the U.S. population. J Toxicol Environ Health A. 2011;74(14):903-916. doi:10.1080/15287394.2011.573736.