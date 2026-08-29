Four Epochs of Mankind’s Controversial History with Vaccines

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long format state presentation given on August 21 at the Advent Mission Institute Camp 365 in Berrien Springs, Michigan. I reconnected with church leaders who suffered severe professional reprisal for their presentation to congregations of the “crisis of conscience” we all faced with mandated genetic vaccines for COVID-19 in 2021.

I present four periods of time in our beautifully written book by first author John Leake—Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality:

I. The Great Prelude: Smallpox Vaccination

II. Experimentation and Development

III. The Modern Vaccination Era

IV. The Bioweapons Era

Yes, this describes starting in 2004, we entered a whole new phase of biotechnology applied to biowarfare where pathogens of pandemic potential are created in biolabs and vaccines are developed as military countermeasures. That’s how we all became caught up in history that has certainly taken a dark turn. Please enjoy the show.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation