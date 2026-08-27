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BILL GATES WARNS OF AI BIOTERRORISM JUST WEEKS AFTER HE FUNDED THE FIRST-EVER CREATION OF 16 SYNTHETIC VIRUSES USING AI

Bill Gates is now warning the world about the very capability his own foundation helped fund into existence.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH's avatar
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Bill Gates is now publicly warning that artificial intelligence has become powerful enough to create dangerous viruses and enable bioterrorism.

“AIs are now capable of causing bioterrorism risk,” Gates said on CNN, adding that we need to monitor whether people are “creating a dangerous virus.”

But just weeks earlier, Gates Foundation-funded researchers published a study in Science describing the FIRST-EVER creation of 16 synthetic viruses using AI.

BREAKING: Gates Foundation Funds First-Ever Creation of 16 Synthetic Viruses Using AI

BREAKING: Gates Foundation Funds First-Ever Creation of 16 Synthetic Viruses Using AI

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
·
Aug 7
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The mad scientists used artificial intelligence to design bacteriophages that do not exist in nature. The synthetic viruses were then manufactured, shown to self-replicate inside bacteria, kill their bacterial hosts, and produce new viral particles.

The lead author who carried out much of the experimental work was financially supported by the Gates Foundation.

So Bill Gates is now warning the world about the very capability his own foundation helped fund into existence: AI systems being used to design functional synthetic viruses.

You cannot make this up.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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