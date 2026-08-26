Grand Rounds: Spike Protein Detoxification

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this long format grand rounds with slides I gave for Dr Ann Marie Fine at the Environmental Medication Education International program this summer. This is great for sharing among other health professionals waking up to and grappling with Spikeopathies or diseases caused by the human exposure to and retention of the S-protein in the human body.

Estimates are that about 97% of the world’s human population as been exposed to this protein engineered in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. This is a useful guide you can share with family and friends.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

Hulscher N, Procter BC, Wynn C, McCullough PA. Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. Cureus. 2023 Nov 21;15(11):e49204. doi: 10.7759/cureus.49204. PMID: 38024037; PMCID: PMC10663976.