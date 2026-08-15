First, Do Harm: NIH's Chief Bioethicist Slept Next to the Architect of Mass Vaccination and Let Pregnant Women Pay the Price

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Can one person, Dr. Anthony Fauci, be held accountable for all COVID-19 atrocities all over the world? Some say yes, because of his influence, captured in his own diary had global reach and unquestioned power. Many overseas said they trusted the US in taking the lead on pandemic response. Others would say Fauci had an extensive supporting cast, and closest to him was his wife, Dr. Christine Grady.

Dr Christine Grady, former Director of NIH Bioethics and wife of Dr Anthony Fauci after his US Senate Hearing on July 29, 2026 were he was disgraced and humiliated by US Senators for his corrupt actions.

🩺 The Fauci Texts: When Bioethics Died on the Maternity Ward

Steve Gruber sat down with Dr. Peter McCullough on America’s Voice Live to unpack the bombshell Fauci text messages — and the conversation zeroed in on a figure whose silence may have been as damning as Fauci’s public lies: Christine Grady, Fauci’s wife and the former head of bioethics at the NIH.

📱 The Smoking Gun Texts

The texts reveal Fauci privately acknowledged a theoretical risk that second-dose mRNA shots could trigger miscarriages through fever and inflammatory cytokine responses, particularly in the first trimester. He texted CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy about these concerns. Their response? They admitted they had no safety data for pregnant women. Days later, Fauci stood before cameras and declared “no red flags” for pregnant vaccine recipients. Walensky went further, actively recommending the shots at any stage of pregnancy.

The result was predictable and tragic. McCullough cited a Thorpe paper showing the COVID vaccines were 100 times more likely to cause miscarriage than the influenza vaccine. An earlier New England Journal of Medicine paper from the CDC itself indicated miscarriage rates could be as high as 82% — though McCullough noted they never pinned down the true number.

🔴 Christine Grady: The Bioethicist Who Said Nothing

This is where Grady enters the frame, and her role is devastating in its implications. As Chief of the NIH Department of Bioethics, Grady was literally the nation’s top authority on medical ethics. McCullough spelled out what every first-year bioethics student learns: you never administer an untested product to pregnant women. Period. Not tested in mammalian pregnancy models. Not tested for teratogenicity. The precautionary principle exists precisely to prevent what happened next.

Grady, living in the same house as the man orchestrating the largest mass vaccination campaign in history, raised no public objection. No whistleblowing. No quiet resignation. No op-ed. Nothing.

With Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal employees, the US government forced unsafe products into pregnant women who were employees at that time. Even North Korea, China, Russia, and Cuba did not do this to their people. I wonder if Grady teaches about the ethics of vaccine mandates at Georgetown.

Her silence was functionally an endorsement. Fauci and HHS leaders, emboldened by the implicit green light from the nation’s bioethics chief — who happened to be sleeping next to them — pushed forward with vaccinating pregnant women using a synthetic mRNA platform never before deployed in human pregnancy. This was a world first. An unprecedented experiment on gravid women, conducted without informed consent, under the banner of public health. One wonders if the Ignatian Volunteer Corps and the Catholic Standard would have showered Grady and Fauci with awards and press release if they knew the miscarriage story now exposed?

⚖️ The Reckoning

McCullough called for prosecution on multiple fraud charges and mass negligent homicide, explicitly including the avoidable miscarriages and stillbirths. Three states, including Florida, are pursuing state-level charges outside the reach of Fauci’s federal pardon. McCullough suggested a special independent counsel.

Gruber closed with the question that hangs over all of it: how does a man write self-aggrandizing diary entries about being “the most loved person in the world” while women are losing their babies because of policies he championed? McCullough’s answer was blunt — Fauci and HHS have destroyed trust in medicine for a generation, and young doctors will carry that burden for decades.

Post-script: Dr Christine Grady’s bioethics failure wasn’t passive. It was the institutional seal of approval that made the unthinkable thinkable: injecting pregnant women with a novel genetic technology no one had tested on pregnant mammals, let alone pregnant humans.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

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