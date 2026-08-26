RFK Jr. Raises Possibility Pennsylvania’s Reported “Measles Deaths” Were Fabricated

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A major controversy is unfolding in Pennsylvania after Governor Josh Shapiro publicly announced two “measles-associated” deaths in Lancaster County—yet local officials say they cannot find evidence that anyone in the county actually died from measles.

RFK Jr. put the discrepancy plainly:

“They cannot find ANY measles deaths in Lancaster County.”

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons says he personally contacted the county coroner to investigate the claim.

“I spoke at length with the coroner himself… they have ZERO cases of measles death.”

Parsons said the coroner was aware of one patient who “died with measles, not of measles.” Whether Pennsylvania is counting that individual as a measles death remains unclear, and Parsons said officials still had essentially no information about the second reported death.

Notably, Parsons said virtually no information was released about the two individuals other than that they were unvaccinated. That selective detail immediately placed vaccination status at the center of the story, indicating that the announcement was being used to frighten the public into taking hazardous MMR vaccines.

The situation becomes even more troubling because, according to Parsons, deaths from communicable diseases in Lancaster County are required to be reported to the coroner. Yet after speaking directly with the coroner’s office, he was told there were zero cases of measles death on record.

RFK Jr. says the CDC has also attempted to obtain information from Pennsylvania but has been unable to verify what happened. He said Pennsylvania is refusing to cooperate with federal health officials even as the deaths are being widely reported by the media as established fact.

RFK Jr. has now appropriately raised the possibility that the announcement was not merely premature, but that the reported deaths “may even have been altogether fabricated.”

If Pennsylvania has evidence confirming two deaths caused by measles, it should release enough non-identifying information to substantiate that claim.

Where are the measles deaths?

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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