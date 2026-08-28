Bill Gates Warns of AI Bioterrorism as the Vaccine–Alpha-Gal Link Emerges

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Rob Finnerty on Newsmax to discuss two major stories: new evidence pointing to vaccines as a possible contributor to the dramatic rise in Alpha-Gal Syndrome, and Bill Gates warning about AI-driven bioterrorism just weeks after Gates-funded research helped produce the first functional viruses designed using artificial intelligence.

Our new comprehensive review of Alpha-Gal Syndrome (AGS) identified vaccination as a risk factor. More than 90% of American children receive vaccines containing bovine-derived gelatin before entering school, resulting in injection of approximately 54 mg of alpha-gal-bearing gelatin through commonly administered childhood vaccines (MMR and chickenpox).

The second major topic was Bill Gates’ recent warning that increasingly powerful AI could create a bioterrorism risk.

However, Just weeks earlier, a Gates-funded paper published in Science reported the first-ever creation of 16 functional viruses designed using artificial intelligence. The lead researcher received Gates Foundation funding, and the AI-designed bacteriophages were capable of infecting bacteria, replicating, and producing new viral particles.

Bill Gates is warning the world about the very capability his own foundation funded into existence.

As I told Rob:

“It’s absolutely absurd, and you can’t even make it up.”

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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