By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this brief update on viral upper respiratory tract infections, the drug supply, measles, and Dr Anthony Fauci. The most positive story is about the pharmaceutical supply chain.

Trump’s program to domestically produce critical pharmaceutical ingredients is a multi-pronged, multi-executive-order strategy that’s been rolling out since he took office. It’s not a single program — it’s a layered assault on a problem decades in the making. Here’s how it breaks down.

🧱 The Core Problem

Only about 10% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for U.S. prescription drugs are manufactured domestically. The rest comes from overseas — heavily concentrated in China and India. That means a single geopolitical disruption, trade dispute, or pandemic could crash our supply of essential drugs including antibiotics, blood pressure meds, and cancer treatments.

The Biden administration spent billions on supply chain initiatives and left the SAPIR — the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve — nearly empty. Trump’s program is designed to reverse that.

🏗️ The Three-Pillar Architecture

1. 🏭 Domestic Manufacturing Deregulation (May 2025 EO)

The first major move — signed May 2025 — was called “Regulatory Relief to Promote Domestic Production of Critical Medicines.” It directly attacks the reason it takes 5–10 years to build a pharma plant in America:

FDA streamlining: Within 180 days, the FDA Commissioner was ordered to review and eliminate duplicative or unnecessary regulations on domestic pharma manufacturing — including APIs, key starting materials, and raw materials

EPA fast-tracking: Same timeline for the EPA — cut redundant environmental review requirements that slow down new or expanded manufacturing capacity

Single-point permitting: The EPA was designated as the lead agency for environmental permitting of pharma facilities, with a single point of contact to coordinate across agencies, explicitly using the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Committee to expedite approvals

Unannounced FDA inspections of domestic manufacturers were flagged as a competitive disadvantage vs. international facilities that get fewer surprise visits — the EO aims to level that playing field

This is the supply-side piece: make it actually possible to build API plants in the U.S. without drowning in a decade of red tape.

2. 📦 Filling the SAPIR — Strategic Stockpile (August 2025 EO)

The August 2025 executive order, “Ensuring American Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Resilience by Filling the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve,” is the demand-side half:

~26 critical drugs identified as top national security priority — antibiotics will almost certainly be on this list

6-month API supply to be procured for those critical drugs, with explicit preference for domestically manufactured APIs

The SAPIR repository gets certified and ready within 120 days; APIs placed within 30 days after that

Phase 2: Update the 2022 list of 86 essential medicines and develop a plan to stockpile 6-month API supplies for all of them

Second SAPIR repository being explored for additional resilience

The logic is smart: stockpiling APIs instead of finished drugs is cheaper and the ingredients last longer on the shelf. Plus, government purchase commitments create the demand signal that justifies private investment in domestic API plants.

3. 💰 Private Sector Mobilization + Pricing Pressure

Beyond the executive orders, the administration has been using direct pressure and deal-making:

Most-favored-nation drug pricing EO (May 2025): Ties what Americans pay to the lowest prices other developed nations get

Letters to 17 pharma companies: Direct outreach demanding competitive pricing and domestic production commitments

The amoxicillin deal: Walmart and McKesson partnered with USAntibiotics (Bristol, Tennessee) — the sole domestic amoxicillin manufacturer — to scale up production to meet 100% of U.S. demand for the drug. This was announced September 2025 and is the kind of public-private model the program is designed to replicate

💊 Why Antibiotics Specifically?

Antibiotics are the poster child for this problem. Amoxicillin faced a national shortage recently — a basic, cheap, essential antibiotic that’s been around for decades. When you can’t get amoxicillin because the supply chain bottlenecks in China or India, you’ve got a genuine national security crisis. The program targets exactly this vulnerability and Emergency Medical Kits from The Wellness Company have you protected now while Trump’s plan is put into action.

The broader antibiotic picture:

Beta-lactams (penicillins, cephalosporins) — almost entirely foreign-sourced APIs

Macrolides (azithromycin, erythromycin) — same story

Fluoroquinolones — slightly more diversified but still heavily import-dependent

The SAPIR stockpile plus the USAntibiotics deal are designed to create a floor — even if foreign supply chains collapse, we have 6 months of API inventory and at least one domestic manufacturing line running at full capacity.

🎯 The Big Picture

This isn’t just about antibiotics. It’s about pharmaceutical sovereignty. The program treats API manufacturing the way we treat military equipment — you don’t outsource your ability to produce ammunition to a potential adversary. Same logic applies to the ingredients that go into every pill bottle in America.

The deregulation piece is what makes it sustainable long-term. You can’t just stockpile your way out of dependency — you need actual domestic production capacity. By forcing the FDA and EPA to stop slow-walking plant approvals, the program is trying to rebuild an industrial base that was offshored over 30 years.

The RFK Jr. HHS factor adds another dimension here — MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) has brought a level of scrutiny to pharma supply chains that didn’t exist before. There’s genuine bipartisan hunger to know where our drugs actually come from and whether we can trust those supply lines in a crisis. At The Wellness Company, with our own pharmacies, we are complete aligned with this vision.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

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