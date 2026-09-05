The Shingles Shot Scam: What Your Doctor Won't Tell You About the Vaccine Cartel's Latest Push

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this episode of Stinchfield the Podcast dedicated to health and wellness.

🎙️ Stinchfield Podcast Summary: Dr. Peter McCullough on the Shingles Vaccine & the Vaccine Cartel

Could you imagine a business where you make a product and governments mandate that all their citizens take it and you are free of any product liability? If not covered by insurances, governments will buy it directly from you. That is the vaccine business, otherwise known as the “vaccine cartel.”

🩺 Shingles Vaccine: The Core Discussion

Stinchfield, 57, opens by noting his older gin rummy buddies at the club are “hell-bent” on him getting the shingles vaccine — but his own research raised serious concerns. He brings in McCullough to break it down.

Key points from McCullough:

Natural immunity matters. If you had chickenpox as a kid, you have a lower chance of getting shingles because your body maintains full natural immunity and suppresses the virus. By contrast, kids who got the chickenpox vaccine are at higher risk of shingles.

The Zostavax shingles shot is a massive dose. It’s about 14 times stronger than the chickenpox vaccine — a hefty load of live attenuated virus. The newer Shingrix is a recombinant subunit vaccine, not a whole-virus vaccine. Each 0.5 mL dose contains 50 micrograms of varicella-zoster virus glycoprotein E (gE), a single protein from the virus, plus the AS01B adjuvant system. It does not contain intact virions.

McCullough took Zostavax himself (pre-COVID, before he became the leading vaccine critic) and wouldn’t recommend it. His arm swelled to roughly three times normal size with intense injection-site pain.

Duration is short. Protection lasts only about three to five years , so any benefit is temporary.

Pleiotropic benefit claims are bogus. The vaccine cartel is pushing claims that the shingles shot reduces heart disease, Alzheimer’s, and other conditions. McCullough calls this invalid: these come from non-randomized ICD-code database studies with no verification of actual diagnoses. People more health-conscious in general take vaccines, creating a healthy-user bias. No large prospective double-blind randomized placebo-controlled trial supports these claims.

Inflammation is the real mechanism. Shingles vaccine causes inflammation, and inflammation is linked to heart attacks, strokes, and Alzheimer’s progression — not protection from them.

🧠 The Dianne Feinstein Connection

Feinstein died from neuroinvasive varicella zoster — shingles that invaded her brain through her eye.

McCullough notes this is rare but happens in immunocompromised people.

He adds that 100% of Senate Democrats are assumed to be COVID-19 vaccinated, Feinstein among them.

📈 Shingles Cases Surging Post-COVID

McCullough reports seeing a ton of shingles cases in his practice since COVID — attributable to both the infection and the vaccines. Both provoke the immune system, letting the dormant varicella zoster virus reactivate.

His treatment protocol: Treat immediately with valacyclovir and prednisone. Don’t let shingles brew for weeks or the experience can be severe.

💉 No Vaccines He’d Recommend — With Nuance

Stinchfield asks point-blank: Is there any vaccine you’d take or recommend for your family today?

McCullough’s answer: No, at this point in time. Improved sanitation, nutrition, and personal hygiene have dramatically reduced infectious disease rates. Even with measles — about 600,000 cases worldwide — you can’t find evidence of adjudicated measles deaths because treatment is effective.

The exception: His brother-in-law had his spleen removed and can’t fight encapsulated organisms (Haemophilus, pneumococcus, meningococcus). For him, McCullough strongly recommends those specific vaccines. Every patient is different — the problem is the one-size-fits-all mass vaccination approach driven by maximal revenue.

🧬 mRNA Technology: Fundamentally Flawed

Stinchfield asks if mRNA has any future validity. McCullough’s position:

Maybe for cancer — Moderna and Merck are running a melanoma trial producing about three dozen neoantigens targeting tumor proteins.

The Achilles’ heel: You can’t get mRNA out of the body and you can’t shut it off. It keeps producing protein indefinitely.

For melanoma proteins that are relatively benign, maybe tolerable. But producing spike protein (COVID), hemagglutinin (flu), or fusion protein (RSV) is dangerous.

He favors suspending the technology until they figure out how to shut it off and eliminate it from the body. As it stands, “these light up and now they’re forever working in your body.”

🏥 The Medical Establishment’s Collective Failure

McCullough’s pinned social media post summarizes what he never thought he’d see in his career: a US-Chinese collaboration creating a novel coronavirus at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, fear-based trance with lockdowns and masking, suppression of early treatment protocols, genetic vaccines with persistent spike protein causing disease, no government acknowledging the gravity, no recalls or safety evaluations, and the biopharmaceutical complex consuming trillions.

Stinchfield’s evolution: He was initially most angry at the deep state and big pharma — but he expected evil from those quarters. His deepest anger now is at the “zombie-like doctors” who blindly followed protocols based in nothing. They were the real catalyst for spreading the disaster.

McCullough agrees:

~1 million doctors, ~500,000 NPs/PAs, ~7 million nurses — the majority bought the narrative.

Only a small fraction said “we’ve got to save lives now.”

Patients are waking up. They want doctors who level with them. Many took the shot, got blood clots, and their doctors responded with “I can’t help you, I don’t see it that way.”

🛠️ Practical Takeaways

Prescription medication kits matter. Both Stinchfield and McCullough share recent personal experiences — Stinchfield treated his girlfriend’s pseudomonas ear infection (from a piercing/pool exposure) with ciprofloxacin from his TWC kit; McCullough used azithromycin from his kit for a bacterial superinfection after a cold. Having these on hand avoided doctor visits.

Patients know their bodies best. Stinchfield uses ChatGPT for medical research and diagnoses, finding it often outperforms doctors who see 400 patients and follow rote protocols.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

www.twc.health/focalpoints

📚 References