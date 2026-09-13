The Inquiry They Never Wanted on Parliament Hill in Ottawa

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It was a genuine honor and professional highlight to testify in Canada’s Parliament on day 4 of the “Allison Inquiry.”

The Allison Inquiry was a four-day independent hearing held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa from September 8–11, 2026, chaired by Conservative MP Dean Allison (Niagara West) with attorney Shawn Buckley serving as inquiry counsel. Unsanctioned by the federal government and run almost entirely on volunteer effort, it was built for a single purpose: to give ordinary Canadians a formal, neutral forum — inside the very building where the mandates were imposed — to testify under oath about the injuries and deaths they attribute to COVID-19 vaccines. Over 1,400 Canadians applied to testify, and roughly 50 witnesses were selected by a team of doctors based on the severity and documentation of their injuries, while experts like opening witness U.S. Senator Ron Johnson were called to provide context. Crucially, the inquiry’s terms of reference explicitly forbade it from making findings of fact or drawing conclusions, and Health Canada did not participate — a conspicuous absence given that the entire exercise existed to fill the void left by the federal government’s refusal to launch its own national inquiry into the pandemic response. Dr Peter McCullough served as the “closer” in the afternoon of Day 4 McCullough, still recovering himself from a viral illness and struggling with post-infectious asthma, pounded Health Canada and Public Health Agency Canada for their shortcomings in pandemic response and utter failure in managing the COVID-19 vaccine debacle. In his closing remarks, Allison declared that the inquiry had “shattered the ceiling on silence” about vaccine injury in Canada, framing the event not as an ending but as the opening salvo in a longer fight for accountability.

You are going to enjoy every minute of McCullough on fire for Canadians. His performance drew the sole standing-room-only ovation of the event. Many did not know is wife, live-in mother in-law at age 93, and two children are Canadian citizens.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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