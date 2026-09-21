By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

It was an honor to sit down with Instagram super-influencer Dr Jess Peatross.

🎙️ Dr. Jess Unfiltered — Dr. Peter McCullough Interview Summary

Format: In-studio, Florida home of Dr. Jess Peatross. Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough, cardiologist, internist, author of Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

Thesis of the interview: The pandemic was not managed — it was weaponized. A wartime legal architecture turned a respiratory virus into a compliance event, and every institution that should have treated patients instead funneled them toward a single product.

🧱 The Wartime Framework: License for Corruption

McCullough’s central structural argument:

The 2004 BioShield Act and 2005 PREP Act pre-positioned a legal doctrine: a biological event would be treated as war, and in war, liability vanishes and government calls the shots.

“All is fair in love and war” became operational policy. If it’s war, lying is okay, cheating is okay — “there seems to be a license for corruption.”

Result: agencies operated with impunity, and the people who tried to treat patients were the ones censored.

🚫 Lie #1: “Untreatable”

From day one, the inner circle treated the virus as unassailable and untreatable — before anything was even tested.

Every candidate therapy was dismissed out of hand. Only one thing was declared certain to work from the very beginning: the vaccine .

McCullough’s question: How did they know at the very beginning?

The clinical scandal:

Community-acquired pneumonia guidelines have always said: time from symptom onset to anti-infective is the standard. You don’t wait until someone is in extremis.

In COVID, that principle was inverted — patients were told to stay home until they couldn’t breathe, then arrive too late.

The NIH memorialized this on October 8, 2020 with outpatient guidance recommending essentially nothing. IDSA followed lockstep.

🏥 The Absence of Institutional Competition

One of the sharpest points in the interview — and it’s a market argument:

Hospitals advertise “number one in heart disease,” “best in cancer care.” Competition drives innovation.

Yet not a single hospital claimed to be a center of excellence for COVID.

Not a single billboard. No comparative outcome statistics between Mayo, Harvard, Stanford, Emory.

Why? Despite premium CMS reimbursement, there was “unspoken embarrassment and shame” about how they handled the illness.

If any hospital had saved every COVID patient, everyone in the country would have demanded to go there. Nobody made that claim.

🫁 Ventilators, Permissive Hypoxemia, and Needless Death

Two different lung pathologies: consolidative (alveoli filling — needs support) vs. micro-clotting with open air pockets (body tolerates low saturation if work of breathing and mentation are intact).

McCullough and colleagues published on permissive hypoxemia — managing patients with saturations in the 70s, sometimes 60s, while on multi-drug protocols.

In hospitals, below 88 meant the ventilator. Paralyzed, sedated, secondary pneumonia, death.

Trump’s ventilators: “We didn’t need mechanical ventilators. We needed early treatment kits.”

The unanswered question McCullough poses: how many people died unnecessarily because of mechanical ventilation?

💊 The McCullough Protocol

Built August 2020, published in the American Journal of Medicine:

Risk stratification — under 50 with mild symptoms needed nothing; over 50 with comorbidities needed immediate action

Fresh air — six air exchanges per hour; vertical cities (Wuhan, New York, Milan) were the worst environments

Nasal spray and gargle — knock down viral load before the sore throat appears (which means the virus has already been replicating ~7 days)

Nutraceuticals — vitamin C, zinc, quercetin, and especially vitamin D (seven randomized trials, all positive)

Antivirals — hydroxychloroquine (~25% relative benefit, the 2020 workhorse), later ivermectin (”far and away the most rapidly beneficial drug”), plus Paxlovid and molnupiravir as options

Secondary antibiotics — autopsy studies showed a large fraction of COVID deaths had untreated bacterial superinfection

Steroids — Pierre Kory testified to the Senate in May 2020 while Fauci and every agency said no. Within months they all reversed. Dexamethasone at 6 mg/day was “the oddest dose”; McCullough recommended standard prednisone at 40 mg

Colchicine — the Montreal Col-Corona trial showed reduced hospitalization and death, then was stopped early for unclear reasons

Anticoagulation — Italian autopsy work showed blood clots, not the virus, killed people. Aspirin at minimum; heparin for the sick

Outcome: Thousands treated, only two lost — both with late starts. Hospitalizations and deaths were “uniquely those who got no early treatment.”

📡 Total Information Monopoly

McCullough’s most damning observation is about uniformity:

~4,000 TV stations in the US. Not one ran a practical show on what to do if you got COVID.

Not one radio station. Not one hospital community forum. Not one public health roundtable.

Not a single federal or state public health official has ever taken a question from an open mic on COVID — including Trump, Biden, all CDC directors, and RFK Jr.

Zero podcasters had him on in 2020. He was a US Senate witness on national TV. The first big podcast invitation came two years in on Joe Rogan.

Hospitals today still refuse to hold “lessons learned” meetings. “They would never in a million years.”

Dr McCullough and Joe Rogan December 6, 2021

🎯 The One Common Goal

This is where the interview’s corruption theme crystallizes:

Fear was the delivery mechanism. “People were infected with a mind virus. They really were infected with fear.” Even doctors and nurses who caught COVID, recovered, and found it mild continued wearing hazmat suits.

The funnel was total. Every dismissed therapy, every blocked protocol, every shuttered clinic, every censored physician pointed in one direction.

The vaccine was pre-ordained. McCullough: he was “crushed before the vaccines” — in 2020, under oath, making no public comment on them. His final Hill op-ed, August 2020, was titled The Great Gamble of the COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program. He was never invited back.

Vaccinology as religion. “Man-made immunity beats God.” Fauci: insult me, you insult science. “Vaccines, amen.” One shot good, two better, three, four — with no one knowing the safety of anything.

The pharmacists didn’t care. Patients flying to Cabo got extra shots on a whim. One European man with mental illness took hundreds, pharmacy to pharmacy. “That is an example of the madness on vaccines.”

Natural immunity was erased. The hubris that Pfizer/Moderna immunity exceeded natural immunity — in a population where roughly 90% had already been infected.

Variants as marketing. “Cicada” — meaning rebirth, resurrection. “It’s almost as if these new variants are a vaccine marketing campaign.”

💉 The Blowback: Confidence Collapse Is a Feature, Not a Bug

The vaccine debacle has cratered trust in the entire vaccine schedule — and McCullough frames this as a necessary correction rather than a tragedy.

Why the collapse is healthy:

A single product pushed with wartime immunity, zero long-term safety data, and censorship of all dissent implicates the whole platform , not just the COVID shots.

That scrutiny is now landing where it should have been all along.

The autism signal:

The CDC has run an autism spectrum research network for 20 years — 16 centers, over 25,000 verified children.

27% have profound autism — intellectual disability, nonverbal, self-injury, unable to toilet independently. That is not a screening artifact.

Rates are climbing asymptotically — 1 in 32 and falling . Not subtle diagnostic drift; profound cases are rising too.

Geographic spread: Laredo, Texas ~1.8% vs. California ~5% — and 27% of that 5% is profound. That means roughly 1% of all California children have profound autism with 24/7 care needs.

The CDC’s own published conclusion? Prepare more special needs programs. Not find the cause.

McCullough’s framing: a five-alarm fire in pediatric neuropsychiatric health, and the institutions collecting the data for two decades have refused to ask what changed.

🧭 Accountability and the Way Out

Doctoring up is a trap. Vaccines are administered by nurses, pharmacists, and techs — not physicians. Doctors have no idea what shots a patient has had. Health freedom activism aimed at physicians is aimed at the wrong node.

Hold the injectors accountable. If nurses read the package inserts and got queasy, things would change fast.

“Following orders” is the universal alibi — individuals, hospitals, corporations. It’s how accountability gets bypassed at every level.

The Wellness Company model: Natural first, drugs last. Treatment kits, own pharmacies, direct-to-patient distribution. Bird flu kits to farmers collapsed the fear overnight — slaughtering stopped, egg prices fell, and the story vanished. “The CDC has 12,000 employees and $9 billion and can’t solve a single public health problem.”

McCullough’s verdict on leadership: Trump got the full protocol himself and never extended it to the country. “His skin was saved and he could care less about anyone else.” A real leader would have walked maskless into the sickest COVID ward in New York, held a patient’s hand, and said: we are going to do everything in our armamentarium to get you through this.

🗝️ Bottom Line

The interview’s argument is that the pandemic response was structurally corrupt by design — pre-built legal immunity, pre-selected conclusions, a total information monopoly across thousands of outlets, and a single permitted product at the end of the funnel. Fear was the fuel; mass genetic vaccination was the destination.

The unintended consequence: the credibility of the entire vaccine enterprise is now in freefall — and because childhood neuropsychiatric disorders have risen in lockstep with an expanding pediatric schedule, that collapse in confidence may be the most valuable public health development in decades.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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