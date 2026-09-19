Managing the Perimenopausal Years Naturally

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Does every woman have to go on prescription/compounded hormones (estrogens, progestins, testosterone) as menopause approaches? If your are looking for a non-pharmaceutical approach, then this show is for you featuring Melissa Schreibfeder, leader of the Functional Nurse Academy.

🌿 Focal Points: Naturopathic Approaches to Perimenopause

Dr. Peter McCullough interviews Melissa Schreibfeder, RN — leader of the Functional Nurse Academy. As a practicing doctor, McCullough questions the widespread use of prescriptions to manage a the “natural process” of menopause—he believes there must be a more natural way.

🔍 The Big Picture: Why Perimenopause Is So Hard

Schreibfeder opens with the reality that women in the U.S. are struggling through this transition because they enter it already depleted. She cites:

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with hypothyroidism in their lifetime

Autoimmune conditions are “exploding”

Only 7% of Americans are considered metabolically healthy (per NHANES/CDC data she references)

Over 40% of Americans are obese

75% of chronic disease is tied to diet and lifestyle

The core physiological story: perimenopause is the body’s handoff of sex-hormone production from the ovaries to the adrenal glands. For many women, that handoff is anything but smooth — especially when compounded by stress, nutrient depletion, gut dysfunction, and environmental toxic burden.

🧬 The Hormonal Landscape

Key points from the discussion on physiology:

Early perimenopause → erratic surges, often estrogen dominance (heavy/longer periods, breast tenderness, weight gain)

Late perimenopause → low estrogen symptoms

Adipose tissue is endocrine tissue — it secretes estrogen, so weight gain can worsen estrogen excess

The HPA axis (hypothalamus–pituitary–adrenal) is central; chronic stress causes the pituitary to down-regulate signaling to the adrenals as a protective mechanism, producing a functional adrenal-reserve problem

Thyroid is deeply interconnected — McCullough notes lifetime risk of hypothyroidism is 8% in men vs. 15% in women , so annual full thyroid panels matter

Progesterone drop is the hormone most strongly linked to sleep disturbance

💊 The Three Core Botanicals

1. 🥦 DIM (Diindolylmethane)

When to use: Symptoms of estrogen excess (estrogen dominance) — heavy periods, weight gain, breast tenderness, insomnia, fatigue.

Mechanism of action:

Rich in sulfur

Inhibits aromatase , reducing conversion of testosterone → estrogen

Promotes favorable estrogen metabolites via Phase 1 liver metabolism (reducing DNA damage and cancer risk)

Does not directly lower estrogen — it improves metabolism and clearance of it

“It doesn’t directly lower the estrogen levels. It helps with the metabolism.”

2. 🌱 Maca ( Lepidium meyenii )

When to use: Broad support across perimenopause, menopause, and post-menopause.

Mechanism of action:

Adaptogenic — supports the HPA axis (adrenals) and the HPO axis (ovaries)

Phytoestrogenic modulator — it modulates estrogen rather than simply raising or lowering it, so it’s not contraindicated in high-estrogen states

Extremely nutrient-dense (antioxidants, minerals, amino acids) that fuel hormonal signaling

McCullough’s read: likely acts on the hypothalamus/pituitary to blunt intense FSH/LH (gonadotropin) surges

Key dosing note: The therapeutic dose studied was high at 1,000 mg twice daily (2,000 mg/day total). Schreibfeder flags a common pattern — “failed” herb studies often under-dose or shorten duration yielding a null result.

“There was an 84% success rate in symptom relief.”

3. 🌿 Vitex (Chasteberry / Chaste Tree Berry)

When to use: Rebalancing estrogen–progesterone, and indirectly helping sleep (given progesterone’s link to sleep).

Mechanism of action:

Acts on the HPA axis to support hormonal regulation

Encourages dopamine production → lowers prolactin

Enhances luteinizing hormone (LH) output → indirectly supports progesterone production

Helps rebalance the estrogen-to-progesterone ratio

Schreibfeder’s framing: estrogen is beneficial (bone health, etc.), but without enough progesterone to balance it, “it’s like estrogen gone wild.”

⚙️ The Foundations First (Non-Negotiable)

Both agree botanicals come after the basics:

Stress & sleep — deep restorative sleep is when estrogen metabolism happens; blue-light exposure suppresses melatonin

Morning sunlight , dimming lights after sundown, circadian signaling

Exercise — McCullough calls aerobic + strength training the single biggest stress reliever in the literature

Breath work, gratitude, prayer/spiritual practice — Schreibfeder notes this is actually evidence-based

“Drainage pathways” open — daily bowel movements before any detox protocol (water, fiber, magnesium)

Foundational nutrients — magnesium glycinate (minimum~450 mg/day, not oxide), vitamin D3 + K2 (McCullough’s go-to: ~10,000 IU D3 + 200 mcg K2; he notes K2 works on the RANKL ligand, the same target as Prolia), and a broad women’s daily multivitamin—McCullough likes GNC Womens Active

🎁 Venus from The Wellness Company

For women who don’t want to juggle separate compounded prescriptions, Venus (from The Wellness Company) combines all three of these botanicals — DIM, Maca, and Vitex — plus additional supportive ingredients into a single formulation, targeting perimenopausal symptom relief through the natural mechanisms described above rather than jumping into hormone replacement therapy with no end in sight for these prescription drugs.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company