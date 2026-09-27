By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

With an expected ~40% of voting age Americans casting ballots this fall and only 10% of them voting mixed tickets, all of the election politics that consumes MSM really targeting only 4% swing vote of the population. Within that small group, will MAHA interests make a difference? We picked up on this on the Shannon Joy Show. As you can tell, she is unafraid to express independent political views unlike so many in the media kowtowing to either democrats or republicans.

🎙️ Shannon Joy × Dr. Peter McCullough — Interview Summary

Airdate: Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough, internist and cardiologist, McCullough Foundation Host: Shannon Joy, self-described political independent, broadcasting from the Finger Lakes, NY

🏛️ Both Parties Won’t Touch the COVID Reckoning

McCullough’s core claim: governments worldwide — US, Canada, Japan — have a “complete refusal... to recognize that the COVID-19 vaccination campaign was a debacle.”

He pointed to Canadian Health Minister Marjorie Michel dismissing the Allison Inquiry out of hand: “we’re not giving any credence to the Allison inquiry. The vaccines are safe and effective.”

The Allison Inquiry (Ottawa, early Sept. 2026): convened by MP Dean Allison after attorney Sean Buckley and his wife recruited ~1,500 Canadians willing to testify; 50 were selected for a closed hearing. McCullough described wheelchairs, feeding tubes, paralysis, deaths. He received a standing ovation.

On Trump and RFK Jr.: McCullough said they “look to me like they’re taking orders from somebody or some entity that’s more powerful than they are.” He characterized Kennedy as someone who “just wants to basically finish four years as HHS secretary and put that on his resume,” and Trump as “increasingly... reckless.”

The open letter (americansforhealthfreedom.org, spearheaded by Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, signed by McCullough, Sasha Latypova, Catherine Austin Fitts, Tom Renz, Jeffrey Tucker, Ivan Raiklin, and others): demands removal of the mRNA platform or the MAHA/health freedom movements “will withdraw their support of you and you will face the political consequences.”

Cited as partial wins: HHS changing website language after the McCullough Foundation autism report; CDC dropping Moderna’s mRNA flu shot from the schedule.

🧪 Measles, PCR, and the Pennsylvania Death

McCullough’s framing: “any infectious disease news” is now used as “a vaccine advertisement,” with measles the most prominent.

His numbers: ~40,000 press releases for 400 measles cases earlier in the year; now approaching 4,000 cases.

The Pennsylvania case: He says two Lancaster cases “weren’t measles deaths,” and a third — a woman in her 40s with end-stage COPD on chronic oxygen — is being reported as a measles death despite no clinical measles diagnosis, no autopsy, and apparently only a positive nasal PCR. He says the state declined CDC’s offer to send investigators. CDC states there have been zero deaths in 2026 thus far.

The testing critique: measles nasal PCR testing “exploded” 10–100× year over year via Quest and LabCorp, results streamed to CDC, which he says reports each positive as a measles case without investigation. He claims the positivity rate across hundreds of thousands of tests is only ~2% , and few of those have clinical measles.

The selectivity claim: a New York woman with measles symptoms reportedly waited three hours in an ER and was refused a test because she was vaccinated — which McCullough reads as a policy of testing only the unvaccinated to manufacture an “outbreak among unvaccinated populations.”

Amish targeting: he says ~25,000 Amish in New York and Pennsylvania are being targeted for mass vaccination campaigns.

The throughline: “This is exactly what they did with PCR testing... anything that died, died with COVID same is being done for deaths in Pennsylvania.”

🗳️ The 4% Problem and Midterm Influence

This was the political heart of the interview.

McCullough’s math: only ~20% of voting-age Americans vote in midterms; of those, ~80% vote straight-ticket — leaving roughly 4% who could swing. “Maybe in that 4% are health freedom people.”

His conclusion: “There is no political answer in Washington, D.C.” He argued the movement’s leverage is issue-based, not party-based — if enough of that 4% moves on health freedom, sitting members will feel it.

Shannon Joy’s position: she is boycotting the 2028 presidential election , has endorsed no federal candidates, and is embedding locally — a Fairport, NY village meeting that night, backing a write-in mayoral candidate (Tracy Briggs) against an unopposed incumbent, plus village board races. She’s also running for Lieutenant Governor of New York as an independent alongside Larry Sharp.

McCullough’s lone endorsement: Nate Sheets , Texas Agriculture Commissioner candidate who beat Sid Miller — because Sheets understands “we don’t PCR test birds for bird flu, and we don’t kill all the birds for bird flu.”

The bottleneck they both named: fear and celebrity culture inside the health freedom movement itself — people “scared to death” of saying anything against Trump, and others chasing RFK photo-ops rather than outcomes. “They don’t really care about Americans, they care about their own celebrity.”

Who’s calling balls and strikes: McCullough named Joe Rogan, historian John Leake, Nick Hulsher, and Shannon Joy herself.

🧠 The Bigger Frame

The Hegelian dialectic (Joy’s opening segment): AI doomsday warnings from Anthropic/OpenAI as thesis, Trump–Jensen Huang–David Sacks “AI warp speed to beat China” as antithesis — both driving toward a techno-fascist surveillance synthesis. She called it a “double whammy psyop.”

Agency skepticism: both agreed front-facing politicians lack agency. McCullough questioned who actually writes Trump’s Truth Social posts (he floated Stephen Miller ); Joy floated Laura Loomer, and a viewer suggested an Epstein surrogate.

“Watch who leaves Washington”: McCullough argued the people who genuinely wanted transparency — Tulsi Gabbard, Pam Bondi, Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene — are the ones exiting, and that “the countervailing force is concealment” on Epstein files and Wuhan documents.

Epstein tangent: Joy claimed the first Epstein file release showed him embedded in a “pandemic for profit” investment model discussed with Bill Gates.

🩺 Health Content (non-political)

Spike protein persistence, “spike detoxification” with nattokinase/bromelain, and his claim that vaccine-injured patients “will not get better without spike detoxification” — with a 2–3 year timeline.

Rising solid-tissue cancers (breast, colon, prostate, bladder, lung); SV40 and spike-coding sequences reportedly found in cancer tissue; the Czech Republic cited as the only country to merge vaccine administration with all-cause mortality data.

Shedding vs. recurrent infection — he leans toward recurrent infection, describing his own month-long respiratory illness.

A cultural win: Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Vicki Gunvalson mentioning a spike protein count of 2,800 on air.

🎯 Bottom Line on the Fall Midterms

Both parties, in their telling, have an interest in the pandemic record staying buried — which is precisely why neither will investigate it. The Pennsylvania measles death and the PCR testing complex are presented as the same playbook re-run. And the movement’s bet for this fall is not a party but that 4% — voters willing to break ranks on health freedom, applied locally rather than in D.C.

As for whether it lands: McCullough’s own answer was conditional. “In that 4%, you have to show some guts.”

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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