“A Bad Product” The Canadian Who Called It a Crime Against Humanity

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In times of crises, those with intellectual courage rise up. That is certainly the case with Dr Ivin Studin who is a prominent Canadian academic, public policy strategist, publisher, and writer. He is highly recognized for his work in international affairs, national security, and global education policy, and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 for his global advocacy regarding pandemic-era education crises. [1, 2, 3, 4]

🎙️ Focal Points: Dr. Peter McCullough Interviews Dr. Irvin Studin

A wide-ranging conversation between Dr. Peter McCullough and Canadian policy intellectual Dr. Irvin Studin — covering the wreckage of school closures, the vaccine safety debacle, the “third bucket” generation, and why nobody in power wants to talk about any of it.

👤 Who Studin Is

Attended York University as a President’s Scholar , graduated in 1999 from the Schulich School of Business (York University) with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) , received the Murray G. Ross Award in 1999, York University’s highest honor for a graduating undergraduate.

Awarded a Rhodes Scholarship and began studies at the University of Oxford in 1999 earning a Master of Arts (MA) in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE) from Oxford in 2001 .

Studied international relations at the London School of Economics (LSE) during 2001-2002 .

Returned to York University in 2007 to pursue a PhD in Constitutional Law at Osgoode Hall Law School , completing his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in 2011 and receiving the Governor General’s Gold Medal in recognition of his doctoral work.

Served in Canada’s Privy Council Office across three prime ministers

Wrote one of Canada’s first national security policies

President of The Institute for 21st Century Questions

Editor-in-Chief & Publisher of Global Brief Magazine

Stepped out publicly during the pandemic response — early, not late

🏫 The 2021 Op-Eds: School Closures & the “Third Bucket” Kids

Studin’s first foray into the pandemic debate came through the children.

The three buckets:

First bucket — kids who did in-person schooling

Second bucket — kids did remote virtual learning

Third bucket — the dark category: kids who went from physical school to no school at all. Not homeschooling, not virtual — nothing.

Key numbers Studin cites:

Over 115,000 kids across Canada permanently never returned to school

1–2% of the student body

Hundreds of millions globally — including roughly 100 million in India alone

Ontario carried ~40% of Canada’s student body and had some of the longest closures in North America — on and off for two years

The counterintuitive finding: the third-bucket kids weren’t the poorest or most marginalized. They were often the best students who lost meaning when school, sports, mentors, and social life vanished. Exit costs from virtual schooling were trivial — switch the site and you’re gone, and nobody came looking.

Studin’s line that lands hardest: “The narcissistic requirement of a child is that someone searches for him or her.” They want to be wanted. When the system disappears, the kid doesn’t quit — the system quit on them.

He connects this directly to the eruption of youth antisocial behavior in Canada — attempted murder, violent crime, break-and-enters at very young ages — and says: go back five or six years and look at that child’s schooling. “I guarantee you that they’re a third bucket kid in many cases.”

McCullough adds the corroborating detail: in Dallas, public schools closed for a year while parochial schools stayed open and never closed — same virus, same spread, wildly different outcomes.

📰 Studin’s Resignation Calls (2021-2026)

Published largely in the Toronto Sun and Toronto Star, which Studin notes was open to direct critiques of the pandemic response:

“Open the schools now. A catastrophe is unfolding...”, arguing in the Toronto Star against the massive disruptions to Canadian and Ontario education. Collective resignation demand — all medical officers of health across Ontario, first and foremost over school closures. His charge: they were “stars online” on Twitter, bigging each other up, while children disintegrated on the ground. “The Three Sins of the Good Dr. Moore” — aimed at Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health. The sins: school closures, the vaccine rollout, and — the one that matters most — knowing by early 2021 that there was a myocarditis risk signal and doubling down anyway. The 2026 call — following the Allison Inquiry, demanding resignations of those who presided over forced vaccination of young people as a condition of access to school, university, sports, and public life.

💉 The Myocarditis Signal — What Was Known and When

This is the spine of Studin’s case against the officials.

Studin’s group at the Institute for 21st Century Questions contacted Dr. Moore directly with the myocarditis signal

Moore acknowledged the risk publicly at a press conference — then kept going

McCullough: Israel reported 62 Israeli Defense Force cases — late teens, early 20s, Pfizer myocarditis, two deaths — known by February 2021

McCullough cites the Daniels et al. paper in JAMA on thousands of NCAA athletes: ~20% got COVID in 2020, 36 putative myocarditis cases, none panned out, no hospitalizations, no deaths

The moral frame Studin puts on it: take a young person at essentially zero risk from the illness and sacrifice them for a “theoretical greater good.” He rejects the pro/anti-vaccine nomenclature entirely: “This was a bad product.” His standard is blunt — if it injures and kills, it’s a bad product, full stop. Remove it the way you’d remove salmonella-contaminated food.

🗓️ The 2026 Op-Ed: The Allison Inquiry & the Safety Debacle

The Allison Inquiry is Studin’s centerpiece for 2026. Its significance:

Featured vaccine-injured people from across Canada, the US, and beyond — all walks of life, excellent athletes, normal healthy Canadians

Included Dan Hartman, grieving father of hockey player Sean Hartman, who was denied appropriate care days before he died of myocarditis at home

The historical precedent Studin reaches for: the Krever Commission on Canada’s tainted blood scandal — HIV contamination of the blood supply across nearly two decades, a formal public inquiry that nearly toppled the Chrétien government in the late 1990s.

But he draws a sharp distinction:

Tainted blood was banal — no euphoria, no internet, no social media

The vaccine was wrapped in quasi-religious zeal — a private product turned savior, and the scale of injury is far greater than the blood scandal

His verdict on the vaccine program: at best, the worst health policy mistake in Canadian history; at worst, a crime against humanity — which is on the books in Canada as a crime, and given the scale and systematic suffering, could qualify.

🧠 Why Nobody Shows Up

A recurring, damning observation from both men:

Senator Ron Johnson’s hearings on in-hospital protocols: nobody from the public health apparatus attends — not the new HHS leadership, not the FDA, nobody

McCullough has testified five times in the US Senate — no one from the agencies has come to listen

At the Allison Inquiry: a few MPs, but no one from the public health agencies

Studin’s explanation — cognitive dissonance:

Officials come back from the mania and say “that couldn’t have been me. I couldn’t have presided over mass death, mass injury. I meant good.”

Noble cause corruption : injury reframed as a necessary cost of doing business for a noble goal

Livelihood, professional reputation, and legal status are all on the line

“If they presided over criminality, then obviously they won’t have presented themselves.”

The smoking gun McCullough adds: CDC’s Rochelle Walensky said in August 2021 that the vaccines were not stopping spread — and what followed was more mandates: professional sports, Biden’s federal employer mandate for companies over 100 employees. The entire stated rationale had already collapsed, and the train kept rolling.

🔥 The Smoking Analogy

McCullough’s parallel for how long institutional denial can persist:

Smoking pervasive through the 1920s–50s; nearly all doctors and people in power smoked

Austin Bradford Hill and Richard Doll brought the lung cancer link to the UK Medical Research Council — ignored, smeared, discredited

Michael DeBakey in Houston saw it too

Surgeon General’s report didn’t land until 1964

AMA didn’t acknowledge until 1978

Tobacco settlement not until 1994

The lesson: self-participation by medical authority is enormously powerful. When people participate in something, they have a hard time believing they made a bad medical decision.

🏛️ The Nuremberg Parallel

McCullough raises Nuremberg — the Nazi doctors’ most common defense was “just following orders.”

Dr McCullough at Nuremberg Office of Letters, 2024

Studin’s response is nuanced:

Many officials were genuine believers — the word “vaccine” connotes great good, and that’s precisely why he wants people to drop the word and ask: is this a good product or not?

They believed mRNA vaccination was the savior that would end lockdowns; anyone resisting was delaying the exit, therefore evil

When consciousness of potential injury entered their minds, it was written off as a necessary cost

His analogy for the inertia: after the Nazis, Japanese, and Italians surrendered, partisans in the forests of Belarus kept fighting — they didn’t believe it was over

Same inertia today: Canada is “still poking people with a defective product.”

📊 The Numbers Turning

Rasmussen survey: 56% of Americans now believe the vaccines have caused large numbers of deaths

Fewer than 5% of American doctors declined the vaccine — McCullough is one of them

Only one member of Trump’s first 15-person cabinet didn’t take it: Ben Carson — the only doctor — who said “these things don’t look safe”

Studin: “Everyone in Canada knows someone directly or indirectly who has been injured or died, whether they realize it yet or not.”

🎯 The Closing Argument: Why Leaders Must Speak — and Why Resignations & Inquiries Matter

This is the heart of the interview, and both men land it hard.

On courage in leadership:

It’s one thing to be an intellectual; another to have courage and speak out in a time of crisis

Studin was there early — not suddenly surfacing in 2026

On why resignations and investigations are non-negotiable:

No lessons have been learned, no remedy adduced — meaning tomorrow’s emergency would trigger the exact same algorithm immediately

The conceptualization of the problem was wrong ab initio — working off the wrong problem set means working toward a poor end, no matter how hard you worked

Legitimacy problem: if public health officials presided over mass injury and death, “who are you to tell me anything going forward?” There’s a degree of betrayal that must be remedied

A federal public inquiry under the Inquiries Act is required — the Krever precedent proves it’s possible, and the vaccine catastrophe dwarfs the blood scandal

No country has opened the vials to inspect why some are fine and others die right after the shot — six years in, across 140+ countries

On why people stay silent:

Doctors who fervently recommended and enforced the vaccine on patients, families, and themselves now carry a psychological wound — shame, remorse, and a desperate desire for anonymity

Studin: the identity question is key . A vaccination moment, even with a bad product, is just a moment in life — but creating a religion out of a product is the broader failure for the ages

He predicts they’ll come out in growing numbers because they are directly or indirectly affected

The bottom line: the injured and the dead walk the streets. They are not a fringe. The numbers are a non-negligible plurality. Leaders — MPs, congressmen, health officials, physicians — have a duty to speak in strong voices when government policy has gone catastrophically bad, to force resignations and public inquiries, so the record is set, the reckoning happens, and the next crisis doesn’t replay the same script.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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📚 References

Studin 10 OPEDS in Toronto Sun

Studin The Great Ouster Toronto Star 2021

Studin Open the Schools Now Toronto Star 2021

Studin Dr Theresa Tam Must Resign Toronto Sun 2021

Studin We Must Not Pretend 2 Years Didn't Happen Toronto Sun 2022

Studin Allison Inquiry Demands Resignations Toronto Sun 2026

Krever Commission Final Report