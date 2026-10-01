Many Health Benefits of Long-Term, Oral Nattokinase

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Millions of people around the world are taking the natural enzyme nattokinase to resolve medical issues after the pandemic. This segment of Stinchfield Tonight guest hosted by former CBS reporter Brittney Hopper is dedicated to this natural wonder.

At the Wellness Company we continually pursue new scientific information, publish our works, and bring you the highest quality evidence-based solutions for common problems in order for all of us us to achieve optimal health.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

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