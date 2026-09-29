The Next Global Health Emergency Is Being Telegraphed Again by Bill Gates: “A Billion Deaths” From AI Bioterrorism & Cyberattacks

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

I joined Alex Jones for an extended interview to discuss the next global emergency now being telegraphed by Bill Gates, including his recent remarks about AI and bioterrorism being capable of causing “a billion deaths,” while smirking as he warned that humanity may have to “suffer” major cyberattacks and bioterror events before adopting his recommended AI regulations.

Just weeks before smirking about “a billion deaths” from AI bioterrorism, Gates literally funded the first-ever creation of synthetic viruses using AI, bringing that capability into existence.

We’ve seen this playbook before.

In 2015, Gates warned that “If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus.”

During COVID, Gates said we could only return to normal when “almost every person on the planet has been vaccinated” with mRNA injections he had spent over $100 million on.

Now that same playbook is being repackaged around AI, synthetic biology, and bioterrorism.

We also covered all of the latest breaking health news—from turbo cancers and the expanding mRNA platform to Fauci’s Ebola experiments, GMO insects, food contaminants, and emerging cancer treatments.

We covered:

Pfizer spike-encoding plasmid DNA fragments found inside a lethal turbo heart cancer

Our new paper identifying 35 distinct mechanisms by which COVID-19 mRNA injections may promote, accelerate, or induce cancer

The surge in cancer incidence and excess cancer deaths, including major increases among younger Americans

The continued rollout of the mRNA platform into more and more diseases, including the newly approved mRNA influenza vaccine

Our peer-reviewed reanalysis finding the mRNA flu shot was associated with substantially more unexplained deaths, adverse events, and severe reactions than the conventional flu shot

Bill Gates funding AI-designed synthetic viruses before publicly warning about AI-driven bioterrorism

The expanding threat of bioterrorism, gain-of-function research, and secret high-containment biolab experiments

Newly released information showing Fauci’s NIAID funded aerosolized-Ebola experiments that killed 80% of vaccinated primates

The push to develop mRNA Ebola injections

Our new investigation into alpha-gal syndrome, including mammalian gelatin in childhood vaccines and the potential vaccine/tick “prime-boost” mechanism

Published proposals calling for the intentional release of genetically modified ticks to spread meat allergies

Massive releases of genetically modified and bacteria-infected mosquitoes

Experimental “vaccinator mosquitoes” capable of delivering vaccine material through mosquito bites

The accelerating push toward brain-computer interfaces, implantable devices, human-AI integration, and 6G infrastructure

Glyphosate contamination in major bread brands and the wider health implications of chronic glyphosate exposure

Our new comprehensive review showing nattokinase can degrade spike protein, break down amyloid and fibrin, dissolve amyloid microclots, reduce arterial plaque, lower blood pressure, and improve multiple cardiovascular markers

Our recently published human study showing 84% of cancer patients using ivermectin + mebendazole reported complete disappearance, regression, or stabilization of their cancer

It was a wide-ranging conversation covering some of the most consequential developments happening right now in health.

Watch the full interview above.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

Support our mission: mcculloughfnd.org

Please consider following both the McCullough Foundation and my personal account on X (formerly Twitter) for further content.