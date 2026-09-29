The Next Global Health Emergency Is Being Telegraphed Again by Bill Gates: “A Billion Deaths” From AI Bioterrorism & Cyberattacks

I joined Alex Jones for an extended interview to discuss the next global emergency now being telegraphed by Bill Gates, including his recent remarks about AI and bioterrorism being capable of causing “a billion deaths,” while smirking as he warned that humanity may have to “suffer” major cyberattacks and bioterror events before adopting his recommended AI regulations.
Just weeks before smirking about “a billion deaths” from AI bioterrorism, Gates literally funded the first-ever creation of synthetic viruses using AI, bringing that capability into existence.
We’ve seen this playbook before.
In 2015, Gates warned that “If anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it’s most likely to be a highly infectious virus.”
During COVID, Gates said we could only return to normal when “almost every person on the planet has been vaccinated” with mRNA injections he had spent over $100 million on.
Now that same playbook is being repackaged around AI, synthetic biology, and bioterrorism.
We also covered all of the latest breaking health news—from turbo cancers and the expanding mRNA platform to Fauci’s Ebola experiments, GMO insects, food contaminants, and emerging cancer treatments.
We covered:
Pfizer spike-encoding plasmid DNA fragments found inside a lethal turbo heart cancer
Our new paper identifying 35 distinct mechanisms by which COVID-19 mRNA injections may promote, accelerate, or induce cancer
The surge in cancer incidence and excess cancer deaths, including major increases among younger Americans
The continued rollout of the mRNA platform into more and more diseases, including the newly approved mRNA influenza vaccine
Our peer-reviewed reanalysis finding the mRNA flu shot was associated with substantially more unexplained deaths, adverse events, and severe reactions than the conventional flu shot
Bill Gates funding AI-designed synthetic viruses before publicly warning about AI-driven bioterrorism
The expanding threat of bioterrorism, gain-of-function research, and secret high-containment biolab experiments
Newly released information showing Fauci’s NIAID funded aerosolized-Ebola experiments that killed 80% of vaccinated primates
The push to develop mRNA Ebola injections
Our new investigation into alpha-gal syndrome, including mammalian gelatin in childhood vaccines and the potential vaccine/tick “prime-boost” mechanism
Published proposals calling for the intentional release of genetically modified ticks to spread meat allergies
Massive releases of genetically modified and bacteria-infected mosquitoes
Experimental “vaccinator mosquitoes” capable of delivering vaccine material through mosquito bites
The accelerating push toward brain-computer interfaces, implantable devices, human-AI integration, and 6G infrastructure
Glyphosate contamination in major bread brands and the wider health implications of chronic glyphosate exposure
Our new comprehensive review showing nattokinase can degrade spike protein, break down amyloid and fibrin, dissolve amyloid microclots, reduce arterial plaque, lower blood pressure, and improve multiple cardiovascular markers
Our recently published human study showing 84% of cancer patients using ivermectin + mebendazole reported complete disappearance, regression, or stabilization of their cancer
It was a wide-ranging conversation covering some of the most consequential developments happening right now in health.
Watch the full interview above.
Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation
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