By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

For many of Scottish descent around the globe there is something soothing about the burr. Ellie McKay, host of the On a Mission 2.0 podcast, is Scottish. She was raised in Scotland and currently lives in Doncaster, England.

🎙️ Interview Summary: Dr. Peter McCullough on On A Mission 2.0

Host: Ellie McKay (Doncaster, England)

Guest: Dr. Peter McCullough, NBPAS board-certified internist and cardiologist, Dallas, Texas

Date: June 27, 2026

🩺 Introduction and Background

McKay opens by noting McCullough remains her most popular guest across over 400 episodes. McCullough outlines his credentials: training in internal medicine, cardiology, and epidemiology at the University of Michigan, with prior work focused on chronic heart and kidney disease. He’s testified before Congress, the FDA, and the European Medicines Agency.

💊 The McCullough Protocol and Early Treatment

McCullough describes developing his namesake protocol — a home-based early treatment regimen — published in the American Journal of Medicine in August 2020. He argues that waiting until hospitalization was a catastrophic error. By March 2020, after participating in NIH calls where doctors described gruesome hospital outcomes, he recognized the need for day-one intervention. The protocol incorporated generic medications, nasal sprays, gargling, and monoclonal antibodies. The protocol was not based on “certainty” it relied on clinical judgement and signals of benefit observed in 2020 and acceptable safety of well-understood products. It became the most widely used COVID treatment protocol globally, credited with saving tens of millions of lives. The protocol became the basis of the Contagion Emergency Kit offered by The Wellness Company.

He recounts his own father’s case: a nursing home patient with dementia and a pelvic fracture who tested PCR positive for COVID-19 17 times over six months despite recovery. This experience exposed the PCR test duplication problem that inflated case counts.

📊 Death Statistics and Data Manipulation

McCullough challenges official COVID death figures. He explains death certificates take approximately six weeks to finalize, yet media death counters updated minute-by-minute — an impossibility he questioned immediately. He asserts that a “COVID death” was simply anyone dying with a positive PCR test at any time, not from COVID. NCHS data from mid-2023 showed only half of recorded COVID deaths even mentioned pneumonia. When properly adjudicated, he estimates only 10% of reported COVID deaths in the US — roughly 120,000 out of 1.2 million — were truly due to COVID. Italian studies, he notes, suggest as low as 3%. He testified in Congress that approximately 85% of those deaths could have been prevented with early treatment.

💉 Vaccine Harms and Institutional Cover-Up

McCullough reports 19,500 deaths officially attributed to COVID vaccines in VAERS, with over 1,000 occurring on the same day as injection. Citing FDA testimony from Dr. David Wiseman, he estimates underreporting at 30-fold, putting total American vaccine deaths around half a million — exceeding COVID deaths themselves.

He describes myocarditis as a leading cause of vaccine death, with the first clear fatal case published in the New England Journal of Medicine in August 2021. Despite this, Biden subsequently instituted mandates. He distinguishes acute myocarditis from subclinical myopericarditis — a subtler condition causing palpitations and dizziness that can culminate in sudden cardiac arrest, which he links to many young public figures’ unexplained deaths.

Regarding RFK Jr., McCullough expresses deep disappointment. Despite writing a book about Fauci and previously recognizing vaccine dangers, Kennedy now refuses to acknowledge vaccine deaths while in office. McCullough states Kennedy told him, “I serve at the pleasure of the president, and the president wants them on the market.” McCullough argues that as a non-physician, Kennedy lacks the medical authority to make the call himself, but should have done so anyway.

🧬 The Spike Protein and Long COVID

McCullough explains that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein — a 1,200-amino-acid structure containing an HIV-like glycoprotein insert — persists in the body and cannot be eliminated naturally. Everyone who had COVID received some spike protein; everyone vaccinated received large amounts. His spike protein detoxification protocol uses high-dose nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin, with treatment continuing until anti-spike antibody levels drop below 1,000 units/mL. McCullough and The Wellness Company developed this protocol to be generalizable and low cost to people around the globe.

🔬 Origins, Propaganda, and Ongoing Cover-Up

McCullough traces the term “misinformation” to 16th-century English, its extensive use in Nazi Germany, and its modern deployment as a medical propaganda tool. He identifies six propaganda terms: misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, anti-science, anti-vaxxer, and conspiracy theorist. He describes coordinated global media campaigns — “No one is safe” (2020) and “Crisis of the Unvaccinated” (2021) — disseminated simultaneously worldwide, likely through WHO’s National Focal Points network.

On lab origins, he implicates Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric (UNC Chapel Hill), Peter Daszak (EcoHealth Alliance), and Shi Zhengli (Wuhan). He notes Tulsi Gabbard and her predecessor Avril Haines both refused to release Wuhan documents despite a unanimous congressional vote. The COVID‑19 Origin Act of 2023 is a bipartisan U.S. law aimed at increasing transparency about how the COVID‑19 pandemic began. It moved quickly through Congress, passing the Senate on March 1, 2023, and the House on March 10, 2023, with little to no opposition, before being signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 20, 2023. The law directs U.S. intelligence agencies to declassify and release as much information as possible about the origins of COVID‑19, including any potential links to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, while still protecting sensitive national security information. [congress.gov], [nbcnews.com] Finally on her last day of office, Gabbard released the goods on Fauci and his co-conspirators.

🛡️ Prevention and Closing

McCullough recommends twice-daily nasal sprays and 30-second gargles as superior prevention to vaccines, citing dozens of randomized trials. The next pandemic will almost certainly be handled by the Chief Medical Board at The Wellness Company as no one will be looking to HHS or government agencies to save them. TWC has the expertise, alacrity, and scale to respond to outbreaks and pandemics that is unmatched in the health and wellness space.

He promotes his book Vaccines, Mythology, Ideology, and Reality — a New York Times bestseller — and announces the “Healing Beyond COVID” conference on Guernsey, February 8, 2026.

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

References

McCullough PA, Kelly RJ, Ruocco G, Lerma E, Tumlin J, Wheelan KR, Katz N, Lepor NE, Vijay K, Carter H, Singh B, McCullough SP, Bhambi BK, Palazzuoli A, De Ferrari GM, Milligan GP, Safder T, Tecson KM, Wang DD, McKinnon JE, O’Neill WW, Zervos M, Risch HA. Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection. Am J Med. 2021 Jan;134(1):16-22. doi: 10.1016/j.amjmed.2020.07.003. Epub 2020 Aug 7. PMID: 32771461; PMCID: PMC7410805.

McCullough, P. (2025). Vaccines, Mythology, Ideology, and Reality.

McCullough, P. (2025). Subclinical myopericarditis. European Society of Medicine Medical Archives.

Verma AK, Lavine KJ, Lin CY. Myocarditis after Covid-19 mRNA Vaccination. N Engl J Med. 2021 Sep 30;385(14):1332-1334. doi: 10.1056/NEJMc2109975. Epub 2021 Aug 18. PMID: 34407340; PMCID: PMC8385564.

Kennedy, R.F. Jr. (2021). The Real Anthony Fauci. Skyhorse Publishing.

US Senate Hearing: Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations--The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines. Chairman Senator Ron Johnson, Ranking Member Senator Richard Blumenthal, witnesses for the majority Dr. Peter A. McCullough, Dr. Jordan Vaughn, Dr. James Thorp, Dr. Joel Wallskog, Aaron Siri, JD, and minority witness Hawaii Governor Dr. Josh Green. Dirksen Senate Building May 21, 2025.