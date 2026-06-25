By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

If Dr Anthony Fauci and the group of co-conspirators who worked to develop SARS-CoV-2 are ultimately prosecuted and held accountable for damages to the world, what are we talking about? Dateline: June 23, 2026 | Program: American Sunrise, Real America’s Voice

💀 The Stakes: A Crime Without Precedent

The interview opens with an emotional framing from Dr. Gina Loudon that sets the tone for everything that follows. She describes not just deaths but the total destruction of human connection at end of life — elderly people dying alone in nursing homes, forbidden from seeing their families, their final months consumed by isolation mandated by the very people who funded the lab that unleashed the virus. She recounts the “horrible seizures” and injuries the public witnessed while media gaslit the population, insisting they weren’t seeing what their own eyes recorded. Loudon’s own father died from the COVID-19 vaccination, McCullough’s parents on both sides suffered during the pandemic with loss of both fathers, making this deeply personal for both.

This isn’t a policy dispute. It’s a crime scene. And McCullough treats it as such.

🧪 The New Revelations: Tulsi Gabbard’s Final Document Release

On her last day as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard dropped a second tranche of never-before-seen documents. The first batch, released the prior week, proved the U.S. government funded over 120 dangerous bio labs globally, including gain-of-function research — the very thing Fauci testified under oath did not happen. The second batch went further: it documented that Fauci funneled millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars directly to the Wuhan lab.

But the truly damning revelation is about the cover-up. In 2021, a whistleblower approached then-DNI Avril Haines — the same Avril Haines who participated in Event 201, the Gates Foundation pandemic planning exercise held just months before COVID emerged. The whistleblower informed Haines that Fauci had lied under oath: this was gain-of-function research, all the way. Haines didn’t refer the matter to the Inspector General. She directed DNI attorney Christopher Fonzon to bury the report with HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra (now running for Governor of California). The entire investigation into Fauci’s perjury was disappeared in real time by people who’d been in the room planning the pandemic response before the virus even existed.

⚖️ The Road to Justice: Special Counsel Required

McCullough is explicit about what must happen next. The Senate must call Haines and Fonzon to testify — to “circle the noose” around Fauci. But more critically, DOJ under Todd Blanche must appoint an external special counsel. Two criteria demand it:

Internal government conflict of interest — already proven by Haines burying the whistleblower report within her own agency. Massive public damage — the death toll, the economic destruction, the turbo cancers still killing people today from the injection.

Not an Inspector General probe. Not an internal DOJ review. An external special counsel, with Fauci as one of several targets. McCullough and Loudon agree the guilty extend well beyond one man — Big Pharma’s role was central — but Fauci is the linchpin.

📺 The Media Blackout

Loudon notes that of all major networks, only Real America’s Voice, FOX, and FOX Business covered the Gabbard document releases. ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, CNN devotely loyal to Fauci— total silence. When the Director of National Intelligence releases proof that a sitting federal official lied under oath about funding the lab that caused a global catastrophe, and the entire legacy media apparatus simply... looks away, you understand what you’re dealing with. Loudon’s verdict: “There’s a special place in hell.”

📐 The Magnitude

No pandemic without the virus. No virus without the lab. No lab without the funding. No funding without Fauci, Baric, Daszak, and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Every shuttered business, every child masked in a classroom, every nursing home death in isolation, every turbo cancer diagnosis, every myocarditis case in a young athlete — all of it traces back to gain-of-function research funded by American taxpayers, lied about under oath, and covered up by the intelligence apparatus. The economic damage alone runs into the trillions. The human damage is incalculable.

McCullough and Loudon close with a shared conviction: this can’t fade. The suffering was too vast. The crime too large. Justice delayed this long is already a scandal. Justice denied would be something worse.

Thanks for reading FOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse™)! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Please subscribe to FOCAL POINTS as a paying ($5 monthly) or founder member so we can continue to bring you the truth. AlterAI may be used to assist in searches, synthesis, and review.

Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points