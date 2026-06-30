From the Gorge to the Globe: Vaccine Safety Is Everyone's Fight

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

When it comes to our current biomedical controversy, all audiences count including those living in beautiful Klickitat County, population 24,331 which is located in Washington state. It borders the Columbia River to the south, Skamania and Yakima counties to the west and north, and Benton County to the east.

🎙️ Delmer Eldred & Dr. Peter McCullough — Klickitat Voice , June 19, 2026

Delmer Eldred, host of The Klickitat Voice out of Klickitat County, Washington, interviewed Dr. Peter McCullough — an internist and cardiologist who completed his residency at the University of Washington in Seattle and now practices in Dallas, Texas. McCullough serves as Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company and President of the McCullough Foundation.

Key Discussion Points

Spike Protein Pathology. McCullough detailed a Korean paper by Roh and colleagues linking COVID vaccines to dementia and Alzheimer’s. He explained that the spike protein — the dangerous viral component — is produced in even greater quantities by the mRNA vaccines, circulating through the body, penetrating the brain, and causing strokes (both ischemic and hemorrhagic), cardiac inflammation, and psychiatric conditions (Seneff et al).

Persistence and Detox. McCullough described finding Pfizer spike protein in a patient’s bloodstream three-and-a-half years post-injection. He recommended sweating (sauna use) and a supplement formula containing nattokinase, bromelain, and curcumin — marketed through The Wellness Company — which he asserted is the leading global method for clearing spike protein. He estimated a year-long detox timeline for the vaccinated.

Athlete Deaths. The conversation covered cardiac arrests in athletes, including Danish soccer player Christian Eriksen (who survived via implanted defibrillator), Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, and NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, who died from what McCullough described as pulmonary hemorrhage syndrome triggered by prior vaccination followed by viral infection. He cited an identical published case from Dallas.

Vaccine Failure and Institutional Neglect. McCullough asserted the vaccines never worked, noting that by August 2021 CDC Director Rochelle Walensky acknowledged they did not stop transmission. He estimated nearly 600,000 American deaths post-vaccination and criticized the NIH and CDC for failing to investigate spike protein pathology. He contrasted this with the McCullough Protocol — early treatment using ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, nasal sprays, and nutraceuticals — which he credited with reducing COVID mortality.

Medical Establishment Psychology. McCullough compared doctors’ refusal to acknowledge vaccine harms to physicians who defended smoking in the 1950s, attributing it to psychological self-protection after having recommended the shots to patients and family.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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Resources Mentioned. McCullough Foundation (McCulloughFND.org), clinical practice (PeterMcCulloughMD.com), podcast (McCullough Report on America Out Loud), daily newsletter (Focal Points at thefocalpoints.com), and spike protein blood testing via LabCorp.

Reference

Eldred D, McCullough P. Interview on COVID-19 vaccines, spike protein pathology, and emerging treatments. The Click-A-Tat Voice. June 19, 2026. Transcript provided.