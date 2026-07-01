Self-Reliance at 250: The American Sestercentennial

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

This week we kick off our celebration of America’s 250th year (or 250th anniversary) which is commonly called our sestercentennial.

🇺🇸 America at 250: Self-Reliance, Medical Freedom, and the Fight That Was Worth It

John Fredericks opened his June 29, 2026 Outside the Beltway interview with Dr. Peter McCullough by framing the conversation around America’s sestercentennial — the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. The throughline was unmistakable: what makes America exceptional isn’t collectivism or government stewardship, but radical individualism and the refusal to surrender personal sovereignty. There is no better application of these principles than McCullough’s Lincoln Memorial address at the Defeat the Mandates Rally in January, 2022, where he said: "…medical freedom is in your hands and the moment cannot be more decisive.”

🦅 The American Difference: Individualism Over Collectivism

McCullough drew a sharp contrast between the American spirit and that of “the Middle East and Asia.” The pioneering ethos, he argued, is fundamentally about taking care of yourself — not waiting for the government or a bloated health bureaucracy to do it for you.

“The government doesn’t take care of us in terms of health care. Each one of us sets our own health care agenda.”

That philosophy was stress-tested during COVID and came out intact. Fredericks noted that trust in government health authorities collapsed — and rightfully so. “I don’t trust the government, whatever they say about health,” he said, pointing to the Fauci saga and Rand Paul’s push for accountability.

💪 The Wellness Company: Self-Reliance in a Box

The conversation centered on The Wellness Company (TWC) and its flagship product, the Medical Emergency Kit. Fredericks described how he and his wife Ann travel with kits that let them handle infections, tick bites, and other acute issues without ever setting foot in a foreign ER — no insurance hassles, no language barriers.

McCullough emphasized TWC’s evidence-based approach and its national prescribing network across all 50 states. His own son, an ER physician, uses the Immune Defense spray and reported simply: “I don’t get sick anymore.”

The message was practical: stop viral infections early, don’t let them progress to bronchitis or pneumonia, and stay out of the reactive sick-care cycle.

🧪 Zeus, Prevention, and Taking Charge at 68

Fredericks, at 68, detailed his regimen: 100 push-ups at 4 AM, Zeus (TWC’s natural testosterone support, formerly “Mars”), and a preventative mindset. His testosterone climbed from near-clinical-low to healthy levels without shots.

“I’m in preventative mode because I want to stay healthy. Waiting until something happens at my age is not a good idea.”

McCullough echoed that the medical establishment trains doctors as reactive problem-solvers — pharmaceuticals and surgeries — rather than empowering patients to self-manage and avoid needing them in the first place.

⚖️ Justice, Accountability, and the Road Ahead

On the policy front, McCullough pointed to Fauci’s upcoming Senate testimony in July, Dr. Oz cleaning up Medicare/Medicaid fraud, and RFK Jr.’s leadership at HHS steering Americans toward health consciousness. He called for accountability for the architects of the pandemic response, noting that the CDC and HHS “don’t treat a single patient” despite billion-dollar budgets.

🎯 The Bottom Line

Fredericks closed with the ethos that defined the segment: “Why be sick?” Days spent sniffling in bed are days stolen from your life. Between the Medical Emergency Kit, Zeus, and the Contagion Kit, the tools exist to reclaim control — no government permission required.

“America symbolizes individualism over collectivism... Part of our pioneering individualistic spirit is the ability to take care of ourselves and make our own independent decisions.”

On America’s 250th birthday, that’s a principle worth celebrating — and one the pandemic proved was worth fighting for.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points