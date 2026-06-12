By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Can the power of music end tyranny? Let’s find out with diva, Claire Stadtmueller.

🎭 Introducing The Dissident Soprano: Claire Stadtmueller

Dr. Peter McCullough welcomed classical vocalist Claire Stadtmueller to his program after meeting her at a World Council for Health New England Chapter meeting in Rhode Island. What followed was a wide-ranging conversation weaving together music, political awakening, and spiritual resistance.

🎵 From Farm Girl to Carnegie Hall

Stadtmueller described her unlikely path — raised on a small thoroughbred horse farm in New Jersey, the daughter of a German-born steeplechase jockey and farrier. She called herself “farm girl by day, diva by night.” Her musical talent emerged early; she was the designated soloist by third grade and eventually attended the New England Conservatory in Boston for vocal performance, later earning a master’s degree.

Her operatic credentials are substantial: seven appearances at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and a notable performance as Tosca in Central Park with Maestro La Selva — a production she recalled involved rolling on concrete during an attempted-rape scene, for which she wisely procured knee pads. She studied in Italy with Pavarotti’s teacher and remains a protégé of Greek bass Dimitri Kavrakos.

🦠 COVID Mandates as Career Catalyst

The conversation pivoted when Stadtmueller disclosed she was fired from a teaching position after 11 years for refusing the COVID injection. Rather than retreat, she transformed. Barred from venues requiring vaccine papers, she created what she calls her “dissident soprano music videos” — including one showing her locked out of Carnegie Hall. These films won awards at festivals in twelve cities worldwide.

This led to her current project: The End of Tyranny, a multimedia show combining big band, musical theater, symphonic elements, and opera — all in English, running just over an hour.

🗽 The End of Tyranny

The show premieres July 11, 2026, at 3:30 PM Eastern in a small New Britain, Connecticut church (capacity 250), with livestream capacity for 17,000 viewers via theendoftyranny.org. Twenty musicians from six states are participating — all believers in the message. The program can be attended around the world by the End of Tyranny Livestream.

Stadtmueller described the thematic arc: globalist technocracy deploying cell towers, weather modification (she cited a June 2023 White House document on solar radiation management), and mandated injections as tools of control. Her character represents those who refuse compliance. The climax: God wins. “Nothing’s too overwhelming for God,” she said. The show lands one week after Independence Day, posing the question: How independent are we if we say yes to everything they demand?

🎼 McCullough’s Curiosities

The interview took several entertaining detours. McCullough, self-admittedly never having interviewed a professional musician, peppered Stadtmueller with offbeat questions:

Do great singers have bigger mouths? She redirected to technique — the soft palate, the “beginning of the yawn,” and the sinus amplification system.

Why do British singers sound American? Same reason she sings in twelve languages with perfect diction: studied reproduction of sound.

Can tone-deaf people be trained? Yes, to match pitch — but professional-level musicianship requires innate ear connection.

Why do rock stars wear sunglasses and opera singers don’t? In opera, the performers want their faces to be shown and the world seen clearly

Why are concerts so loud? She agreed completely, noting she stuffs her ears at weddings and instructed her daughter’s wedding band to keep volumes reasonable.

🕊️ Art Against Tyranny

Both agreed that the overwhelming majority of artistic expression around conflict is anti-war and pro-peace. Stadtmueller theorized that musicians, immersed in beauty and God’s creation, naturally resist destruction. She invoked Beethoven crossing out his dedication to Napoleon, Toscanini defying Mussolini, and Britten’s War Requiem as historical precedents for artistic resistance.

Her closing message: the Constitution remains a tool for liberty, and her team uses constitutional affidavits to engage legislators. The show is not about division but awakening — a celebration of “the God-given freedom and liberty of humanity.”

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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📚 References

Stadtmueller, C. (2026, June 2). Interview by Dr. Peter McCullough. McCullough Report / FOCAL POINTS Substack, America Out Loud Talk Radio. Transcript provided.

The End of Tyranny official website: theendoftyranny.org