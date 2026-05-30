By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Please enjoy this rapid fire update on Outside the Beltway hosted by John Fredericks.

🎙️ John Fredericks Interviews Dr. Peter McCullough — Hantavirus, Ebola, and the Wellness Company (May 27, 2026)

🦠 The Virus Hype Machine

Fredericks opened by citing two recent virus scares: Hantavirus (deaths on a cruise ship with passengers quarantined) and an Ebola outbreak. He asked McCullough to cut through the noise.

McCullough explained both are zoonoses — animal-to-human diseases. Hantavirus spreads via rodent droppings; he noted the unnamed cruise ship likely had rodent issues and suspiciously withheld its mandatory post-port rodent trap records. Crucially, Hantavirus ANDV does not spread person-to-person (Toledo et al, 2022), making the quarantine at the Omaha Biosecurity Center “completely unnecessary.” Everyone who reached a hospital survived.

Ebola, spread by bat droppings and infected bush meat in central Africa, is fundamentally a sanitation problem. McCullough stressed that virtually all deaths occur in jungle settings where patients never reach hospitals. Most in affected regions do not have water and soap to hand-wash after using the bathroom. With clean water, proper sewage, and appropriate burial practices, Ebola outbreaks wouldn’t happen.

Both viruses, McCullough argued, are being hyped by the vaccine industry — not the WHO — as part of what he called “pharmaceutical market development.” The playbook: declare a virus deadly, claim no treatment exists, then rush an untested vaccine to market under emergency orders for billions in government-funded revenue.

💉 COVID Vaccines: The Unfinished Reckoning

Fredericks noted the conspicuous absence of fall booster announcements, typically made in May. McCullough confirmed enrollment in the last clinical trial had collapsed — they couldn’t find willing participants.

On whether the public will ever learn the full scope of COVID vaccine harms, McCullough was blunt: not without a special counsel or formal DOJ probe. He expressed disappointment that RFK Jr., Jay Bhattacharya (acting NIH director), and the CDC have not commissioned studies into spike protein injuries or pulled the vaccines from market. The “vaccine cartel” — pharma companies selling directly to governments with deep ties to the WHO, CDC, and regulatory agencies — remains stronger than Kennedy’s team, McCullough said, noting the U.S. government actually co-patented Moderna’s COVID vaccine.

🏥 The Wellness Company: Building Parallel Infrastructure

McCullough described his company’s philosophy as “natural first, drugs last” — offering nutraceuticals, supplements with medicinal-grade ingredients, and medical emergency kits. The company has expanded into Medicare care management under Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kelly Victory, currently available in Texas with state-by-state expansion planned. Seniors receive assigned case managers, regular check-in calls, and proactive monitoring designed to catch problems before they escalate to hospitalization.

Fredericks shared personal testimonials: the Medical Emergency Kit rescued him from what would have been a week-long illness before a broadcast; Zeus (formerly Mars, a natural testosterone booster) raised his levels from 2.2% to 3.5% over six months; and daily dissolvable tirzepatide tablets helped him lose significant weight without the blood sugar spikes associated with GLP-1 injections.

🧭 The Core Message

McCullough’s thesis throughout: for people with normal sanitation and living standards, these viruses aren’t a real threat. The fear is manufactured to drive future vaccine uptake. The antidote is independent medical preparation — having your own emergency kit, your own doctor relationships, and tuning out the public health apparatus that cycles through the same “deadly virus, no treatment, wait for vaccine” script.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

Chief Scientific Officer, The Wellness Company

https://www.twc.health/pages/focal-points

📚 References