NIH Ebola Expert Under FBI Investigation for Smuggling Pathogens Into America From the Congo

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Last night, I joined Grant Stinchfield on Real America’s Voice to break down the latest Ebola debacle.

Mass media and the WHO have been pushing this one hard as the Hantavirus outbreak failed to gin up enough fear.

Here’s what they don’t tell you: There have been 40 Ebola outbreaks across Africa since the 1970s. Not a single one has ever turned into a pandemic.

The largest Ebola outbreak in history — the 2014–2016 West Africa epidemic — had about 28,600 cases and 11,300 deaths. It never became a pandemic.

Why? Because Ebola does not spread efficiently. It is not airborne. It requires direct physical contact with bodily fluids from a symptomatic person. In the Western world — with basic hygiene, isolation protocols, and modern healthcare — it is extraordinarily difficult to transmit.

That said, the timing of this latest Bundibugyo strain outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is raising eyebrows.

Four months ago, CEPI — the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, co-founded by Bill Gates — handed $26.7 million to Moderna and the University of Oxford to develop mRNA and viral vector injections that target the Bundibugyo strain, the same one that’s causing the current outbreak.

This does not appear to be a coincidence.

Then there’s the NIH ebola expert caught smuggling pathogens from the Congo

Vincent Munster is an NIH Ebola expert and COVID gain-of-function collaborator who frequently conducts field work in the Congo.

Shortly before the Ebola outbreak, Munster was caught at a U.S. airport returning from the Congo with undeclared pathogens. He had traveled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo with NIH scientist Claude Kwe Yinda, and airport security reportedly discovered pathogen samples collected from patients. It has been reported that monkeypox was in his luggage — a pathogen classified by HHS as a “select agent” because of its potential threat to public safety.

Munster and Yinda reportedly did not have the legally required paperwork to transport these pathogens or bring them into the United States. Because Munster’s lab works extensively on Ebola, and because he conducts field work in the Congo involving high-risk viruses, the obvious question is whether Ebola samples were in there too.

He and his colleague have been placed on administrative leave and reportedly removed from the HHS staff directory. The FBI is now investigating.

Munster was also actively involved in gain-of-function research on coronaviruses. He was listed as a partner in the 2018 DEFUSE proposal, which involved altering bat coronaviruses by inserting a furin cleavage site.

Clearly, the deep state medical cabal is still deeply entrenched inside the CDC, HHS, and NIH. These are the consequences of failing to hold anyone accountable.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Epidemiologist and Foundation Administrator, McCullough Foundation

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