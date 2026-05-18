From COVID-19 to Hantavirus

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

In this episode of Laments, host Dean McIntosh interviews Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent public health expert, to discuss the ongoing crisis surrounding the MV Hondias Hantavirus outbreak, lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the broader implications of bioweapons and public health management. Dean McIntosh is an independent British podcaster, interviewer, and cultural commentator on Laments Substack.

🦠 The Hantavirus Crisis

Dr. McCullough provides a critical analysis of the current situation aboard the MV Hondias, characterizing the WHO’s management as a “stupendously ridiculous” blunder. He explains that Hantavirus is an RNA virus transmitted through rodent excrement and dust, not via casual ambulatory person-to-person contact. By forcing passengers to remain in their cabins, authorities have trapped them in a re-circulating, rat-infested ventilation system, effectively condemning them to infection. McCullough argues that the ship should have been immediately evacuated and decontaminated on May 2, 2026 in Cape Verde with a population of 500,000 and an international airport. He expresses deep suspicion regarding the timing of the outbreak and the rapid development of experimental Hantavirus vaccines, suggesting that these events are increasingly manipulated for geopolitical leverage and corporate profit from future vaccines.

🏛️ Institutional Critique

Reflecting on the COVID-19 era, Dr. McCullough highlights a consistent pattern of institutional failure, including the promotion of ineffective lockdowns, the suppression of early multi-drug treatment protocols, and the exaggeration of mortality data. He argues that major health organizations abandoned fundamental principles of infectious disease epidemiology in favor of narratives that funneled massive government funding into the pharmaceutical industry.

🧪 The Bioweapons Era

McCullough defines the contemporary period since 2004 as the “Bioweapons Era.” He warns that the proliferation of Level 4 bio-laboratories, combined with gain-of-function research, has created a dangerous environment where laboratory leaks masquerade as natural outbreaks. According to McCullough, the Center for Epidemic Preparedness and Innovation (CEPI) plan for “Disease X” signals a deliberate strategy to utilize these lab-created pathogens to enforce mass global vaccination programs. He concludes by urging personal agency, emphasizing the importance of independent medical preparedness, rodent control, and skepticism toward government-mandated countermeasures.

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Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

President, McCullough Foundation

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